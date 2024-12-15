mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Shares a Proud Moment at the NYC Airport, While Dealing With Delayed Flight

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Randi Mahomes on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre.

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Randi Mahomes on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, keeps her fans abreast of her day-to-day life through her online presence. In her latest excursion, she took a trip to New York City with her kids, Jackson and Mia.

And it seems they had a great time, as Randi shared a carousel of pictures from the trip on her Instagram story. Her flight home, however, was delayed—a potential sour note to the trip—but it was brightened by a comment from another traveler.

Randi tweeted on X that she overheard someone saying there were too many Chiefs fans at the airport while she was waiting for her flight. The remark brought a smile to her face.

Of course, the mother of Mahomes is going to enjoy seeing red in enemy territory. But clearly, some New Yorkers were sick of it. The post riled up support for Randi and her Chiefs fans, though, with some noting how the Chiefs kingdom, a term used to describe their passionate fanbase, has no boundaries.

Randi’s Instagram page also featured fun pictures and videos that detailed her and her kids’ experience in the city. She first showed her kids how to flag down a taxi — something that has become archaic with the invention of Uber.

The trio also went to Louis Vuitton and took a picture of the cafe, and of course, Times Square, as that’s the number one tourist attraction in the city. Randi also shared a picture of Saturday Night Live bracelets at the show.

Randi rounded out her series of stories with a photo of her with comedian and actor Adam Sandler. She then posted another photo with musician Gracie Abrams. Her final picture on her story was a photo at the Rockefeller Center with SNL star Heidi Gardner.

All in all, it looked like a fun trip for the mother of the NFL star and her kids. They hit all the main attractions the city has to offer while also getting to meet A and B-list celebrities. And while nobody likes dealing with a flight delay at the end of their trip, it allowed Randi to hear a quote that arguably made her day.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. University of Oregon graduate with Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. Reese has been a fan of the NFL since he was young. He is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. His favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. His favorite player changes but currently he supports Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb the most. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA- you name it, Reese probably watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these