Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Shares a Proud Moment at the NYC Airport, While Dealing With Delayed Flight

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, keeps her fans abreast of her day-to-day life through her online presence. In her latest excursion, she took a trip to New York City with her kids, Jackson and Mia.

And it seems they had a great time, as Randi shared a carousel of pictures from the trip on her Instagram story. Her flight home, however, was delayed—a potential sour note to the trip—but it was brightened by a comment from another traveler.

Randi tweeted on X that she overheard someone saying there were too many Chiefs fans at the airport while she was waiting for her flight. The remark brought a smile to her face.

Of course, the mother of Mahomes is going to enjoy seeing red in enemy territory. But clearly, some New Yorkers were sick of it. The post riled up support for Randi and her Chiefs fans, though, with some noting how the Chiefs kingdom, a term used to describe their passionate fanbase, has no boundaries.

Randi’s Instagram page also featured fun pictures and videos that detailed her and her kids’ experience in the city. She first showed her kids how to flag down a taxi — something that has become archaic with the invention of Uber.

The trio also went to Louis Vuitton and took a picture of the cafe, and of course, Times Square, as that’s the number one tourist attraction in the city. Randi also shared a picture of Saturday Night Live bracelets at the show.

Randi rounded out her series of stories with a photo of her with comedian and actor Adam Sandler. She then posted another photo with musician Gracie Abrams. Her final picture on her story was a photo at the Rockefeller Center with SNL star Heidi Gardner.

All in all, it looked like a fun trip for the mother of the NFL star and her kids. They hit all the main attractions the city has to offer while also getting to meet A and B-list celebrities. And while nobody likes dealing with a flight delay at the end of their trip, it allowed Randi to hear a quote that arguably made her day.