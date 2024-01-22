How Much Does Jason Kelce Weigh? Is the Eagles Center Stronger & Taller Than His Brother Travis Kelce?

Despite their on-field rivalry, Jason and Travis Kelce share a remarkable bond, supporting each other through tough and joyous times. Both have dedicated their careers to one team – Jason with the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis with the Kansas City Chiefs. With over a decade in the league, the two brothers stand as giants, not only in talent but also in size.

Jason Kelce, the Eagles center, stands at 6 feet 3 inches, weighing around 295 lbs. A seasoned player, he’s the top-ranked center with 13 seasons under his belt. Comparing the brothers, Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ TE, is a bit taller at 6 feet 5 inches but weighs less at 250 lbs. Currently in his 11th season, Travis has an impressive streak of nine consecutive playoff appearances.

Despite their massive size, the competitive spirit runs strong in both brothers, reflecting in their impressive achievements. Jason Kelce boasts seven Pro Bowl appearances, six All-Pro First Team nods, and a Super Bowl win. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce shines with nine Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro First Team honors, and two Super Bowl championships.

Recently, Jason Kelce grabbed headlines when the Philadelphia Eagles lost in the Wild Card round. He was visibly emotional, shedding tears and sharing a heartfelt hug with his coach, Jeff Stoutland. While many speculated retirement after the viral video, Jason clarified in his podcast that he hasn’t considered it yet.

Should Jason Kelce contemplate retirement in the upcoming offseason, it would mark the end of a remarkable journey. Having started in all 193 games since being drafted in the sixth round of the NFL draft, his 13-season career includes 7 solo tackles, 1 assist, and 7 fumble recoveries.

Additionally, Travis Kelce, Jason’s younger brother, still has a substantial football career ahead. Despite the 34-year-old tight end sharing plans for a career in ‘acting and hosting” post-retirement, he emphasized that retirement is currently distant. His full focus remains on the game, evident in his recent Divisional round victory against the Buffalo Bills, setting the stage for his 6th consecutive conference championship game.

In 11 regular seasons, Kelce has been a starter in 152 out of 159 games. He’s made an impressive 907 receptions on 1267 targets, accumulating 11,328 yards and scoring 74 touchdowns.

Jason Kelce’s Unforgettable Celebration

Beyond their individual victories, the Kelce brothers find joy in each other’s accomplishments. A touching moment unfolded during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Buffalo Bills when Jason Kelce showed his support for Travis from the stands on a Sunday night.

In the second quarter, when Travis scored the initial touchdown for his team, Jason couldn’t contain his excitement. He jubilantly took off his shirt, cheered loudly, and went a step further by leaping from his VIP suite to join the Buffalo Bills fans in the stands.

Jason’s display of support and pride in his younger brother created a viral sensation across the internet. Fans have consistently appreciated the remarkable bond the Kelce brothers have for each other. The duo regularly engages their audience on their podcast, “New Heights,” which stands out as one of the most popular podcast, with fans eagerly tuning in to learn more about the dynamic pair.