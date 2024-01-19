Travis Kelce Looking to Enter the Entertainment Business Post Retirement?

What would Travis Kelce be, if he wasn’t an NFL TE? A TV personality, it seems. Kelce, both on and off the field, is a natural entertainer. From scoring touchdowns to owning the party scene, he effortlessly nails both. Plus, with the added buzz of dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, he is currently stealing the spotlight in media and entertainment circles.

Kelce, the standout tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs with two Super Bowl wins, is at the peak of his game. This season, he led the Chiefs in receiving yards and earned the captain’s title for the playoffs. While we still have much to witness from Kelce on the field, what catches the eye is his plan to get into acting and hosting once he retires.

Travis Kelce surprised everyone by hosting SNL in early 2023. He effortlessly nailed the skits, showcasing his talent as a comic performer. Kelce thoroughly enjoyed hosting the show, and a source confirmed to People’s magazine that this experience led Kelce to think about his post-retirement plans. The source stated,

“He’s really enjoyed hosting, and after he retires, he wants to lean into acting and hosting. He had a blast at SNL.”

The source mentioned that currently and for the foreseeable future, football remains Kelce’s primary focus with the Chiefs. However, when talking about Travis’s lifestyle during the offseason, the source clarified that he prefers a more laid-back approach when there are no games on the schedule. He enjoys socializing and discovering new places. What sets him apart is his ability to make everyone feel important and special when they’re around him, making him the life of any party.

Travis Kelce’s SNL Experience Sparks New Passion

Travis Kelce recently shared in an Interview with Sports Radio 810 WHB that the SNL experience might have opened up a new career avenue for him. During the offseason, Kelce gets the chance to explore what he loves beyond sports. Moreover, he states that he has been fortunate enough to try new things outside of the sports realm, particularly enjoying being in front of the camera. Kelce states,

“I’ve been enjoying doing like getting on camera, the SNL stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new, maybe a new career path for me.”

The SNL opportunity brought him a new sense of happiness and potentially a different career path. However, he acknowledges that talking about it now is a bit early in his career, and this new direction is something he sees more in the future.

Kelce’s vibrant personality is a great fit for his dream of being a host. And we already know he’s great on-camera, from his kinda disastrous dating show. Even though he mentioned in an interview after hosting SNL, that memorizing lines can be a bit tricky for him, he remains confident in his natural ability to entertain people. Moreover, with Kelce’s perfectionist mindset, there is a good chance he will shine in whatever he decides to pursue.