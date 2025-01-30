How Much Will it Cost for Two People to Attend Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans? Vegas Content Creator Explains

Feb 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Super Bowl LIX logo at the Super Bowl Host Committee Handoff press conference at the Super Bowl LVIII media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Averaging 114.24 million viewers throughout the past five years, there is no greater live television event than the Super Bowl. With ticket prices already surpassing the $4,000 mark, this year’s event is set to generate millions, if not billions, of dollars in revenue. However, the majority of fans will not be able to attend the event live.

Advertisement

As highlighted by Vegas content creator, Marco Murillo, the cost to attend this year’s championship between the Chiefs and Eagles could be staggering.

Providing viewers with two options, labeled “Bad and Boujee” and “More Affordable” packages, Murillo helped give would-be Super Bowl goers a good idea of what they can expect to spend in order to attend the NFL’s grandest event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Murillo (@immarcomurillo)

Starting off with the “Bad and Boujee” package, Murillo noted that two front-row seats could set fans back more than $35k. The “More Affordable” option, which suggests tickets in section 649, row 17, could cost upwards of $12k.

Highlighting the absurdity of ticket prices, Murillo noted that the most affordable option is still the equivalent of “…a brand new Camry or a used Corolla.” After shopping around online, Murillo conclude that,

“For food and drinks at the stadium, I would budget at least $200. Plane tickets from any major city you’re looking at about $800. For transportation using ride share services, budget at least $120. For the hotel, the best option I found was an entire home on Expedia for $853 the night of the game.”

In total, his “Bad and Boujee” package comes at a total of $37,365.85, while the “More Affordable” package clocked in at a total of $14,757.93.

For those looking to find the absolute cheapest option available, the “get in” price for tickets on StubHub are currently in the range of $4,400-$4,500. Transversely, the most expensive option for a regular seat, which can be found in section 144, is currently listed at $56,602 on StubHub. If you want to go for a box suite, that will cost you at least $335,256. For a level 300 suite, the price is $656,250.

In regards to transportation, bus lines 8, 32, 52, 57, 61, 62, 91, and E2 can all get you within walking distance of the stadium. Additionally, streetcars to Poydras Street Stadion are also available. Otherwise, using a private transportation service, such as Uber or Lyft, may be the best option for fans who are hoping to avoid public transportation.

In total, there are nine different parking locations for fans to utilize, seven parking decks, and two surface lots, all of which surround the stadium. For the parking garages, which are labeled #1, #1A, #2, #2A, #5, #6, and Champions Garage, fans are advised to purchase a parking pass for these areas. Official Super Bowl 59 parking permits are not publicly available at this time but can be purchased here once they become available.

With the Caesar’s Superdome featuring a capacity of 83,000, rest assured that the streets of New Orleans will be flooded with football fandom throughout the entire weekend leading up to the event. Scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm on February 9th, Super Bowl LIX will wait for no one as the Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to secure a three-peat.