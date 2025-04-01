“4th Super Bowl Ring Incoming”: Patrick Mahomes’ Intense Workout With Bobby Stroupe Impresses Chiefs Fans

After a 15-2 regular season campaign shrouded the Kansas City Chiefs in an apparent cloak of invincibility, their return to the Super Bowl stage was all but guaranteed. However, not even Patrick Mahomes himself was prepared for the buzzsaw that awaited his team on the other side of the bracket.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Saquon Barkley proved to be inevitable that day, dominating Kansas City en route to a 40-22 victory at Super Bowl LIX. Now, the once-feared signal caller finds himself playing the role of the comeback kid.

Having missed out on the opportunity of claiming his fourth Super Bowl ring while also failing to complete the historic championship three-peat, Mahomes is now back in the lab. With a newfound source of motivation, the current face of football has employed the services of Bobby Stroupe, a health, performance, and player development specialist, to help him make the most of his off-season workouts.

The Chiefs’ QB released his latest workout video on Instagram, showcasing a rigorous routine that featured everything from plyometrics to unorthodox stretching techniques. The Kansas City faithful were more than thrilled with the content. In noticing a much more motivated Mahomes, many fans suggested that there is a “4th Super Bowl ring incoming.”

NFL fans are ecstatic as Patrick Mahomes posts offseason training video on Instagram pic.twitter.com/kAgEQcikam — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) April 1, 2025

The video is the third of its kind to be posted by the gunslinger this offseason, suggesting that there will be more to come as he progresses toward the upcoming 2025 regular season. Considering that his trainer, the aforementioned Stroupe, has Mahomes currently engaging with what he calls “the cake system,” there will surely be plenty of things for him to work on.

Stroupe recently detailed the eight layers of focus for him and his most-premiere client, explaining that

“There’s eight different things that we focus on: movement literacy, force absorption, force transmission, pattern stability, tissue resiliency, mobility, stability and flexibility.”

Fans should expect a much more dynamic Mahomes in year nine, which is a rather scary thought for the rest of the league. Nevertheless, many continue to point to Mahomes’ “Dad bod” as being indicative of the QB not having reached his full potential.

While Stroupe had previously noted that he believes “an NFL quarterback should have at least 14% body fat” to help with absorbing contact, Mahomes is looking noticeably leaner these days. Whether that’s a result of a change up in their training or simply a product of the extracurricular lifting is not clear.

His 3,928 passing yards from the 2024 regular season proved to be the lowest of his career, while his 26 passing touchdowns also tied a career low. Those numbers may be sufficient for the likes of lesser QBs, but they clearly won’t do for a man that is as determined as Mahomes.

Either way, the only thing more terrifying for NFL defenders than Mahomes himself is a motivated Mahomes. Clearly determined to overcome what was the most embarrassing loss of his career to date, the Texas Tech product is showing no signs of slowing down this offseason.