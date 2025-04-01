“He Was From Philly”: Jason Kelce Details How Kobe Bryant Motivated the Eagles Before the 2018 Super Bowl

Five years after his tragic demise in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Kobe Bryant’s legacy continues to thrive in the sporting world. The former Los Angeles Lakers icon and his “Mamba Mentality” remain a source of inspiration for athletes across sports. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is one of them.

Incidentally, two months before the iconic 41-33 victory over the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl, Kobe, a die-hard Eagles fan, spent time with the players at their team hotel. “Just a great pleasure to have him and address the team,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had said.

Reflecting on Kobe, Jason admitted he was “one of the best people we have ever talked to” during his time with the Eagles. Jason also detailed how Kobe’s motivational speech to the Eagles in November 2017 helped the team make history.

“Kobe even came and talked to us. We were a full-on NFL team in 2017. He was from Philly. The year we won the Super Bowl, he came and talked to the team. And even then, he was still motivating.”

So how exactly did Kobe’s words fuel the Eagles unit enough to take home the Super Bowl?

“There were guys who took more away from that conversation than they had taken from anybody in the football world—how he prepared, how he got ready, his process in getting better. It was phenomenal. I’ll never forget that. It was great,” Jason recalled on the New Heights podcast.

Defeating a powerhouse like the Patriots—who had won six Super Bowls under Tom Brady at the time—was no easy task for the Eagles, who were the underdogs. But with motivation from Kobe and through sheer grit, the Eagles found the inspiration to win their first NFL title since 1960.

Kobe’s influence wasn’t limited to football. His impact transcended sports, even inspiring his opponents during his playing days. Jayson Tatum, who has a profile picture with Kobe, reflected on how Bryant shaped his basketball journey.

Jayson Tatum reveals whether he wanted to play with Kobe Bryant

Tatum, who idolized Kobe Bryant, once shared that “Kobe was everything” to him and that he felt a “deep connection” to the Lakers legend. Travis Kelce, aware that Tatum had watched a lot of Kobe’s games growing up, posed a tricky question.

“Did you envision yourself playing in a Lakers uniform?” Travis asked.

Tatum, who in 2024 broke Kobe’s record of 2,694 career points—the most by any NBA player aged 26 or younger—had a thoughtful response.

“They had the second pick. So there was a part of me that was just like, man, my dream of playing in the NBA was about to come true, and my real dream of playing for the team I was a fan of growing up was so close.”

But while that dream didn’t happen, he still found reprieve in just playing the Lakers, admitting that just that felt like a “bridge” between him and Kobe.

“But it made me appreciate things more. I remember the first time we played the Lakers—I was in disbelief. I had watched so many of Kobe’s games in that building, and in that moment, it felt like a bridge between me and my favorite player,” Tatum shared.

Despite Kobe’s passing, conversations like these highlight the impact he continues to have on athletes across sports. These remembrances serve as a tribute to a legend who is still deeply missed in the sporting world.