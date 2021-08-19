“How The Hell Are You Going To Yell At Them”: Tom Brady Once Blasted Matt Cassel For Not Understanding That Being Perfect Is Everything For A Quarterback

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as the Greatest Player of all time and his 7 Super Bowl rings are a testament to the same. But even the Goat has some interesting and fun stories, incidents, and anecdotes that have taken place over his illustrious 21 years in the league.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Tom Brady is known for not only outworking players on the field but also outworking them in the film room, the training centres and even his diet. He doesn’t eat dairy, tomatoes, pepper, mushrooms or most fruits—“I have no desire to do that”.

And all of this has led to his unbeatable legacy. 7 Super Bowl rings, All-Time leader in Passing Yards with 79,204 yards, All-Time leader with 581 touchdowns, 3 MVP’s and many more.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Tom Brady once went off on Matt Cassel for missing a motion

Matt Cassel was Tom Brady’s backup QB from 2005-08. And like many of his teammates, he too was introduced to Brady and his drive for perfection.

“One day in practice, I forgot to bring the guy in motion because I got locked and knew I was throwing to the other side based on pre-snap coverage. But I forgot the motion. And Brady immediately comes up to me right after and goes, ‘Cassel, you can’t miss that motion.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, but I completed the ball.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, but how the hell are you going to yell at them to be accountable when they see that you messed up that motion?’ You have to be perfect at this position.”

The Buccaneers quarterback’s legacy in the NFL is very well established at this point, but the fact that Brady is gearing up for another NFL season at this age is simply remarkable. And to go into his 22nd season as a serious contender to win an 8th Super Bowl is testament to his incredible drive to achieve perfection. So it’s no surprise to see what it takes to be Brady’s teammate.

