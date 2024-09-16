Hugh Jackman Joins Forces With Eli Manning, Taking Their Tom Brady Trash Talk to the Next Level

Eli Manning pulled out his ‘Wolverine Claws’ to take the long-term beef with Tom Brady to a whole new level. And this happened just before the GOATs of football were set to face off on a soccer field.

On Instagram, Manning shared a hilarious reel in which, with a touch of sadness, he expressed his disappointment about Brady clapping back at his previous dig.

But Eli wasn’t going to let that dig slide and brought Australian actor Hugh Jackman into the mix. And as expected, Jackman shares his message to the seven-time Super Bowl champ with much flair:

“Tom, dude, I’m a big fan of you, but you’ve crossed a line. Two championships, six claws, that’s eight. Don’t start it.”

Most fans were quite happy with the unexpected collab and quickly flocked to the comments to praise ‘nice man’ Hugh Jackman for joining forces with Eli.

Whereas another fan called out Deadpool star & Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds to join the fray.

Other notable reactions include:

The decade-long rivalry between the two quarterbacks began when Eli ended Brady’s Super Bowl run in 2007, and fans have enjoyed every moment of it. However, the latest ‘soccer’ edition of the rivalry started when Brady mocked Eli for not winning enough Lombardi trophies.

Tom Brady vs Eli Manning return but on a soccer field

Recently, it was announced that Manning was showing his support for the Netflix-famous soccer team, Wrexham AFC, against Brady’s team, Birmingham City. It’s worth noting that the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the team in 2023 as a minority shareholder and advisor.

So, in a true Brady fashion, the former quarterback was quick to take a dig at his former rival by showing off his seven Super Bowl titles in a brief video. In it, he cheekily says: “I’ve been working on a little response video to Eli and I’m looking around the house, but I can’t find the other six of these.”

So, the latest Eli video with Jackman was a playful response to TB12’s previous video.

Notably, the Wrexham team was acquired by a group led by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds in 2020. The struggling team subsequently experienced a swift turnaround, earning back-to-back promotions in the English football league system.

Coincidentally, they are now facing off against Brady’s Birmingham City, which is also striving to advance to the EFL Championship (the second tier below the English Premier League).

The two legends meeting on a soccer field is probably the last thing that anyone predicted for 2024. Regardless, the rivalry both on and off the field will keep everyone glued to their screens.