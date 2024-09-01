“Humble King”: Fans React to Patrick Mahomes Hyping Dylan Raiola with “Lil Cuzzo” Remark

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the UTEP Miners during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Raiola truly could not have had a more stellar start in his college football career. His debut game for Nebraska University against UTEP saw the QB throw for 238 yards and score two touchdowns, securing a 40–7 win- the team’s first successful season opener in five years. Raiola’s debut even impressed NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Raiola’s stunning 59-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor and Neyor’s remarkable catch above his shoulder in coverage stood out as he nearly stumbled at the 12-yard mark but regained balance to race into the end zone.

Even Mahomes couldn’t help but notice the young QB’s performance as he took to X to subtweet a video of the pass and referred to Raiola as “Lil Cuzzo.”

Fans took to the comments to urge the Chiefs QB to take Raiola under his wing:

That’s your protege. Let’s go do this to the ravens on thursday night. — KC2FED74 (@KC2FED74) September 1, 2024

A second dubbed the 2018 NFL Draftee as a “Humble King”

Humble king — 😹 (@YungMahomes) August 31, 2024

A fourth fan pointed out how Raiola’s performance resembled Mahomes’ iconic style and suggested that the young chap could be on track to emulate the two-time MVP:

Mini Mahomes!!! — KC Red or Dead (@SeaSkyOutdoors) August 31, 2024

While a different fan jokingly wrote that Dylan can be day passed off as Mahome’s son- all thanks to the five-star recruit’s talent and of course, looks!

Actually your son — ♱ (@WorldwideHaven) August 31, 2024

Raiola, the son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, has gained significant attention after arriving at training camp in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 31, for his resemblance to the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback.

His appearance, complete with curly hair and signature sunglasses has drawn the attention of the NFL world, including Mahomes himself, who has embraced the resemblance.

You literally cannot convince me that Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes aren’t the same person. (: @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/rMo8wl12az — theScore (@theScore) August 31, 2024

However, they’re not actually related at all despite their crazy resemblance that’s turning heads. Raiola not only looks like him but it seems the Huskers QB also has the capabilities to replicate the 28-year-old QB’s legacy.