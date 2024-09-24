“I Accept That Completely”: Jerry Jones on Fans Blaming Him as the Biggest Problem for the Dallas Cowboys

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Since 1996, America’s beloved Dallas Cowboys haven’t had a Super Bowl to their name. While multiple ifs and buts can be attributed to the team’s shortcomings, the ultimate blame falls on Jerry Jones & Co. for not making better signings and decisions. Interestingly, the 81-year-old acknowledged this in his latest media appearance.

Earlier today, Jones appeared on the radio station “105.3 The Fan,” where the veteran businessman was asked to respond to the long-standing sentiment: he is the biggest issue for the Cowboys. Much to the hosts’ surprise, Jerry took the responsibility head-on.

He admitted that fans were completely right, implying that, being the leader of the franchise, he is the right person to be held accountable.

“That’s very fair. How could you think otherwise? I accept that completely.”

This admission comes a day after the owner claimed he missed out on free agent Derrick Henry because he was too expensive for the franchise.

Fans were understandably upset with Jerry’s statement, especially since Henry ran all over the Cowboys yesterday. More importantly, they found it baffling that the most valuable team in the NFL has financial issues when it comes to signing players.

Despite fans complaining about lackluster personnel this season, Jerry seems to stand by his team, disagreeing that there’s any gaping hole in the roster.

Jerry is happy with the players he has at his disposal

Seeing AFC contender, the Baltimore Ravens, effortlessly brush past the Cowboys raised a paramount question in the minds of the Dallas faithful: Are our players good enough to win the Super Bowl?

When confronted with this question right after the Ravens’ loss last night, Jerry responded by placing his utmost faith in his players. “I like our personnel,” he said.

The 81-year-old business tycoon was again asked the same question this morning, and his answer remained the same: “I like where we are at all positions.”

While it might come across as a bit overconfident to some, it must be understood that, as the owner, this is the best answer he can provide. This approach helps maintain the morale of his players.

That said, the Cowboys owner also gave an important update on the status of Dalvin Cook, whom fans have been urging to be elevated from the practice squad. Much to their dismay, however, Jones shot down the rumors, citing a shortage of time behind it.

“I don’t think so because of the short week,” said Jones.

That said, their upcoming matchup against Divisional Rivals New York Giants is shaping up to be a must-win for Jerry Jones’ men. A loss would not only pile the pressure on the club but also reduce the Super Bowl aspirations of Cowboys fans. The former can be managed; the latter? It’s best not discussed.