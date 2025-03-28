Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Recall Ben Roethlisberger’s Serious Accident As Justin Jefferson’s ATV Video Goes Viral

The Minnesota Vikings knew what they had in Justin Jefferson even before they drafted him. The video of the Vikings’ brain trust celebrating when he dropped to them at No. 22 in the 2020 NFL Draft is legendary. And he wasted no time in proving them right. He put up 1,400 yards as a rookie and has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his five seasons in the league, topping out at 1,809 in 2022, when he also won Offensive Player of the Year.

He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, and a two-time Second-Team All-Pro. His 7,432 receiving yards since he entered the league are just under 500 more than the next closest receiver over that span. Clearly, this guy was worth the record-setting four-year, $140 million contract he signed last year to make him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

He has since been pipped for that title by former LSU teammate and reigning receiving triple-crown winner Ja’Marr Chase. But, at $35 million a year, Jefferson is still the highest-paid player on his team. He’s a massive investment for the Vikings. This is why the video of the Louisiana native doing donuts on an ATV this week caused some worry in Minnesota.

TRENDING: #VIKINGS WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON HAS GONE VIRAL FOR RIDING AN ATV AND GOING WILD. 😳😳😳 Fans are afraid that Jefferson could get injured doing this.pic.twitter.com/SuW0oNROvC — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 27, 2025

It wasn’t just in the Twin Cities that people were watching Jefferson spin around on the ATV and waiting for the worst to happen. Nightcap host Shannon Sharpe was also worried while watching Jefferson have his fun, though his co-host, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, was less concerned. Sharpe said that it reminded him of a time about 20 years ago when Ben Roethlisberger, an adrenaline junkie himself, got into a motorcycle accident.

Sharpe: Remember big Ben Roethlisberger… No helmet.

Ochocinco: Hey Unc, we don’t wear no helmets on no ATVS man!

Sharpe: Okay. Ask Ben Roethlisberger do he wish he had a helmet on.

Ochocinco: We ain’t got nothin’ to do with Ben.

Sharpe: See that’s the thing, athletes, what makes us great is what makes us fallible, because we don’t believe it’s gonna happen to us.

Ochocinco: I mean, it’s not believing, but it could happen.

Sharpe: See what you said! You said don’t nobody riding an ATV wearing a helmet!

Roethlisberger famously crashed his motorcycle the summer after becoming the youngest QB to lead a team to the Super Bowl in 2006. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered a broken nose and jaw. The accident required him to undergo seven hours of surgery, after which he was announced to be in serious but stable condition.

He was lucky to come away with only a few facial fractures, but Roethlisberger recovered in time for the start of the regular season. However, he ended up missing Week 1 anyway, as he had to undergo an emergency appendectomy. Talk about an unlucky summer after one of the luckiest seasons of all time.

Stories like that are why a seemingly innocuous video of a guy having fun on an ATV can cause so much concern. Ochocinco was fine with it, citing how common it is to ride around on ATVs in the South. However, Sharpe’s worry was representative of how the Vikings’ management probably felt while watching that clip.