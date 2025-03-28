Chad Johnson Urges the Bengals to Draft 464-lbs Desmond Watson to Fix Cincinnati’s Defensive Issues

Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) walks on the field during Gator Walk at the Orange and Blue spring football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

When SZA and Keke Palmer clamored for “Big Boys” on Saturday Night Live in Dec. 2022, NFL teams could relate. When the league’s front offices are scouting linemen, they’re on the prowl for the biggest men they can find.

Of course, those linemen – whether on the offensive or defensive side – can’t just be massive bodies. They need to have some skill, power and agility. Otherwise, they won’t be helpful when they’re actually on the field.

Labeling Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson an outlier in this respect may be an understatement. If you don’t believe me, you can see for yourself below.

Florida DL Desmond Watson is an absolute UNIT! 6-5/415lbs (via @GatorsFB) pic.twitter.com/mtRnylhGnp — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 21, 2022

No, that is not a misprint. Well, it wasn’t a misprint back then, anyway. When Watson made that tackle in 2022, he did weigh only 415 lbs. But at Florida’s 2025 Pro Day, he measured at 6-foot-6, 464 lbs.

It’s safe to say most health professionals wouldn’t recommend living with such tonnage. But to Chad Johnson, Watson is exactly what the doctor should order for his Cincinnati Bengals. On the latest episode of Nightcap, he said his former organization needs to add Watson to their roster.

“We need help on defense. And obviously… we could start right there on that defensive line. Bring him on down there. Clog that thing up.”

Shannon Sharpe joked that “someone in the NFC East” needed to draft Watson so he could stop the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Tush Push.” Johnson said an NFL team would “get some of [that weight] up off him.” Sharpe doesn’t think any franchise could “get him under 400 [pounds,]” but hopes Watson “gets an opportunity.”

Will Desmond Watson be an NFL draft pick?

The NFL has had plenty of big boys take the gridiron. Two active players – offensive tackle Trent Brown (2015) and guard Daniel Faalele (2022) – each weighed 380 lbs. when they were selected in their respective drafts. Another offensive lineman, Aaron Gibson, once played at 410 lbs.

Brown and Faalele are the heaviest players ever to be selected in the NFL Draft. Gibson is the heaviest man to ever play an NFL down. If Watson hears his name during the 2025 NFL Draft and plays a single snap, he’ll be able to put both distinctions on his resume.

Desmond Watson just recorded 36 bench press reps, that would have been the most at the NFL Combine by three reps. pic.twitter.com/0av3bRuxeX — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) March 27, 2025

Watson’s biggest strength is, well, strength. He pumped out 36 reps on the bench press at Florida’s Pro Day, an amount that would have topped the charts at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Beyond that, his other workout numbers won’t compare well to most prospects’. But that doesn’t mean they’re not impressive for someone of his incredible stature.

First attempt for Desmond Watson: 5.93u pic.twitter.com/4b9vQLkXEI — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) March 27, 2025

25” vertical for 464-pound Florida DT Desmond Watson. pic.twitter.com/SMyjX2SBtc — Zach Goodall (@zach_goodall) March 27, 2025

Watson’s coaches and teammates at Florida speak highly of him. Head coach Billy Napier said Watson is a “unicorn” who’s “extremely intelligent” with “a great sense of humor.” The last aspect became apparent throughout his Gator tenure, particularly when he picked up a first down as a rusher in last season’s Gasparilla Bowl.

DESMOND WATSON GETS THE FIRST DOWN pic.twitter.com/jxJDiWXbzR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 20, 2024

449-POUND Florida lineman Desmond Watson hit the Heisman pose after getting a carry as an RB ABSOLUTE LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/WZaDvkiIXx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2024

Watson, for better or worse, is not an early-round prospect. He made only 63 tackles and posted just 1.5 sacks across his four-year collegiate career. His weight has also trended drastically in the wrong direction after his arrival at Florida as a 385-lb. freshman. As much as Napier believes Watson has “learned a lot about habit-building [and] self-discipline,” that track record isn’t encouraging.

However, if an NFL team believes Watson can be effective on run downs – who can “clog things up,” as Johnson put it – then he will latch on somewhere. If you’re a franchise in need of a defensive tackle, why not take a chance on him late in the draft? You’d certainly get your fanbase’s attention – and gain a highly marketable asset – by doing so.

Is Watson a unicorn in the same fashion as Travis Hunter? Of course not. But like Hunter, he’s someone who truly could be one of a kind in the NFL. We’ll see if he finds a home in the league during the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place Apr. 24-26 in Green Bay.