“I Am An Old Offensive Lineman”: Jerry Jones Gets Nostalgic During A Heart-To-Heart Phone Conversation with Tyler Booker

The Dallas Cowboys beefed up their offensive line, selecting Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick. While some thought Dallas could add an offensive playmaker, such as a wide receiver or running back, they added protection for Dak Prescott, selecting the standout guard.

Booker played three seasons at Alabama and started two seasons. He earned Second-Team AP All-American honors and First-Team All-SEC this past season.

When Dallas made the selection and spoke to Booker on the phone, it made owner Jerry Jones nostalgic. Speaking to the lineman over the phone, he told Booker that he used to be an offensive lineman himself and then raved about the good qualities a lineman possesses.

“I am old offensive lineman, believe it or not. They always are the best looking, they’re the smartest, and they own the damn team!” he told the new draftee.

Jones played right guard in college for Arkansas in the 1960s. He was co-captain of the 1965 national championship team that won the Cotton Bowl. His career college statistics were 45 rushing yards, 131 passing yards, and 176 total yards on offense. He would then go on to purchase the Dallas Cowboys in 1989.

Booker played in 12 games during his freshman season in 2022 but only started in one game. He played left and right guard off the bench and made the most of his time by earning Freshman All-SEC honors.

As a sophomore, he started 12 games at left guard and was named Second-Team All-SEC. This past season, he started 13 games (12 LG, 1 LT) and was a team captain for the Crimson Tide.

Smith is expected to compete or start at left guard this season. He will line up on the opposite side of right guard Tyler Smith. In total, the Cowboys drafted four offensive players, including two linemen. They drafted five players on the defensive side, including three of their first selections in the draft.