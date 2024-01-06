Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Take a Stance on Katt Williams Accusing Cedric the Entertainer of Stealing His Jokes

Shannon Sharpe has set the internet ablaze with his recent interview with comedian Katt Williams on his Club Shay Shay podcast. Williams took several shots at fellow comedians, including Cedric the Entertainer, who allegedly stole one of his most famous jokes.

The conversation sparked widespread discussion, especially regarding Katt Williams’ allegations. However, aiming to provide fans with more insights about Katt’s interview, Sharpe discussed the topic on his “NightCap” podcast alongside his co-host, Ocho, for the second consecutive day.

In response to Katt’s accusation of Cedric the Entertainer, Unc highlighted the importance of originality in comedy. Though not outright concurring with the comedian’s claims, Sharpe holds the belief that when comedians use material created by others; it dilutes their craft. He stated,

“He’s looking at it like this: If I allow a comedian or other comedians to steal my jokes, then what am I? You stealing my material,” followed by, “And we see this quite often. And he’s like, do you understand how long you have to tell a joke to refine it?”

He compared the situations to legal disputes, like the lawsuit involving Robin Thicke’s song “Blurred Lines,” to emphasize the seriousness of joke stealing. In 2013, Marvin Gaye sued Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams for their song, as it had a similar feel to Gaye’s 1977 hit song “Got to Give Up.”

Nevertheless, Sharpe’s co-host, Chad Johnson, advocated for unity among comedians while sharing his two cents about the whole thing. He focused on the importance of supporting one another within the comedic community instead of engaging in conflicts that would only harm their image.

Katt Williams vs. Cedric the Entertainer

Earlier on Club Shay Shay, Katt Williams expressed his frustration, claiming that Cedric the Entertainer dismissed him as a “no-name” comedian and believed he could take Katt’s jokes without any consequence. He recalled that Cedric had attended one of his shows at the Comedy Store.

According to Williams, Cedric praised his performance and even admired a particular joke after the show. However, Williams alleged that two years later, Cedric performed the exact same joke during his “Kings of Comedy” tour.

Cedric the Entertainer responded to Katt Williams’s accusations by commenting on the Club Shay Shay’s Instagram post. Cedric rejected the idea of his career being judged based on a single joke that Katt Williams claims is his own. He stated,

“Revisionist history, regardless of whatever Katt’s opinion, my career can’t be reduced to one joke Katt Williams claims as his. [I’ve been in] over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The people I have put on [include] ‘Katt in the Hat’ at the Gibson Amphitheater,” as per the Wrap.

Cedric emphasized his extensive career, mentioning his involvement in over 40 movies, his comedy specials, and his strong personal brand, indicating that these accomplishments define who he is as a comedian.

Apart from Cedric, William brought his rage upon other fellow artists like Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, and Rickey Smiley, among many more. Rapper Ice Cube even went on to address Williams’ serious accusations about the movie ‘Friday’ that they made together on a 9-minute video on X.