“Tua Tagovailoa would need to tow his b*ttload of cash”: Tyreek Hill destroys $30 million QB’s haters after astonishing win against Ravens

Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa had an incredible day on the field against the Ravens. After the win, Hill again teased Tua haters by singing praises of the star QB.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been extremely consistent for the past few seasons and along with Patrick Mahomes, the man who played a massive role in the unit’s success is Tyreek Hill.

So when the Chiefs decided to trade him to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season, a lot of eyebrows were raised. To make matters worse, Hill, a couple of months back suggested that Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is actually more accurate than Patrick Mahomes.

Hill’s comments were extensively criticized with many claiming that just to please his new QB, Tyreek is making inaccurate and nonsensical comments.

As expected, when the Dolphins took on the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener, all eyes were on the Tyreek-Tua duo and it would be fair to claim that they didn’t disappoint.

Also read: Crying Gisele Bündchen spotted in New York amidst marriage fallout rumors with Tom Brady

Tyreek Hill-Tua Tagovailoa duo led the Dolphins to a memorable comeback win against the Ravens

Led by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens got off to a rollicking start. With a 28-7 lead at halftime, the Baltimore-based franchise was threatening to hand a massive defeat to the Dolphins.

However, a miraculous recovery in the final quarter allowed the Dolphins to script a memorable victory. Tua ended the game with as many as 6 touchdowns and Hill made history by erupting for 190 yards and 2 TDs.

After the game, Hill utilized the opportunity to get back at Tua haters. “To all the haters who said Tua can’t do this, Tua can’t do that, you all need to jump on his bandwagon soon,” Hill claimed.

Tyreek Hill has a hilarious message for any remaining Tua haters 😂 pic.twitter.com/XtDO3fXtFa — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) September 19, 2022

“Not only his coach Mike McDaniel is going to need a wheelbarrow but Tua is also going to need it to tow his money, his b*ttload of money,” the star WR added.

Without a doubt, this win is going to give a lot of confidence to the Tua-Tyreek pair. They ended up scoring a whopping 28 points in the final quarter to completely transform the outcome of the game.

As far as the Ravens are concerned, they would have thought after the third quarter that the game was in their kitty. Lamar had a great day in the field with 318 yards and 3 touchdowns but Tua and Hill’s brilliance completely overshadowed his heroics.

The Dolphins will next take on the mighty Bills and we can expect another thriller.

Also read: Massive accident involving Patrick Mahomes’ team’s coach left a 5-year-old girl critically injured