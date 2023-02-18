Who is Jeffree Star Dating: Is Married Titans Star Taylor Lewan his NFL Boo?

Renowned fashion and beauty icon Jeffree Star has suddenly become a massive entity in the world of the NFL. It all started when Jeffree, a few weeks ago, revealed that he has a new NFL boo.

As soon as Star’s revelation went viral, speculations regarding who exactly is that NFL player started making rounds on social media. Many names were thrown in the mix and the most prominent one among all of them was Tom Brady.

Tom’s marriage with Gisele Bundchen ended last year and since then, he hasn’t dated anyone. Although there were rumors that the GOAT quarterback might be dating Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek, when it was revealed that Rajek is married, the spotlight started shifting away from her and eventually landed on Jeffree.

However, Jeffree took to Twitter to make it absolutely clear that his latest partner is definitely not Tom Brady. He reshared Tom’s retirement announcement video with the caption, “this is not my fault, Repeat: This is not my fault. I’ve never met Tom, but congratulations on retirement.”

“No one has figured out who my boyfriend is”: Jeffree Star

When it was established that Star isn’t dating Brady, innumerable NFL players and their wives also announced that they had nothing to do with Jeffree. However, Jeffree had hinted that he will reveal the name of his NFL boo during Super Bowl weekend and when the time arrived, he posted a video with Titans stars Taylor Lewan.

The video quickly went crazy viral as many couldn’t believe that Taylor, who is currently married and has two daughter, has suddenly started dating the fashion icon. As it turns out, the non-believers were actually right as the video was uploaded only to hype up Taylor’s “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast where Jeffree had made an appearance.

So in the end, “who is Star’s NFL boo” query still stands unresolved. Commenting on the same, Jeffree recently stated, “No one has figured it out, which is great. He doesn’t care if anyone at the end of the day maybe found out later. But right now, he doesn’t wanna be on the news,” he added. Until that happens, we can only wait and watch.

