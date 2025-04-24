Shedeur Sanders Feels Ecstatic About His Massive Success on YouTube Ahead of the Draft

Most NFL prospects spend the final days before the draft attending last-minute interviews or double-checking suit sizes for their big night. But that’s not the case with Shedeur Sanders. In fact, the 23-year-old is celebrating a different kind of milestone—one that came with a silver plaque and a nod to the fans who’ve supported him long before the mainstream media showed his highlights.

Yes, the Buffs star is a quarterback. A pretty good one. But he’s also a full-time content creator, part-time musician, and natural-born storyteller who’s been talking about his life and career through his YouTube podcast, “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders.” And recently, the podcast’s YouTube channel officially hit a major milestone: 100,000 subscribers.

The college football star first shared this update on Instagram by showing off his YouTube Silver Creator Award. Soon after, Sanders reminded his fans about it again in the latest edition of his podcast. “I got my 100k YouTube plaque. Yeah!” he said, with a wide grin on his face.

The Buffs star then expressed gratitude towards his fans and his team for helping him achieve the plaque. “Nah, I’m thankful for my plaque. It just came in.” He didn’t stop there and also teased his viewers with a cryptic message: “Hey! Who knows? It may match the team I’m going to.”

Shedeur Sanders. Raiders Silver “I have my 100K YT Plaque. Hey who knows? It might match with the team I’m going to” ️ @ShedeurSanders pic.twitter.com/U37EQWFwZE — JaKi (@JaKiTruth) April 23, 2025

Considering the 100k YouTube Creator button is partly black and mostly silver in colour, chatter soon began online on whether the NFL-bound star is hinting at a move to the Las Vegas Raiders. If true, this would be a shocking move for Pete Carroll & Co., who just signed Geno Smith from the Seahawks on a two-year extension worth $85.5 million.

So drafting a quarterback after securing Smith wouldn’t be a sound move on paper when the team has pressing needs in skill positions, particularly running back. Moreover, when you have the option of signing a generational talent like Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, the wise move would be to sign the RB rather than bloat the quarterback room.

That said, the other way to interpret Sanders’ “it may match the team I’m going to” line is to equate silver colour to the colour of steel, i.e. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a much better and more logical way to decode Shedeur Sanders’ statement, for not only does the Mike Tomlin-coached team need a quarterback, but the Buffs star landing in Pittsburgh is a realistic possibility.

Perhaps the biggest evidence of Sanders to the Steelers speculation came from the quarterback himself in his recent appearance on Maxx Crosby’s “The Rush” podcast.

When asked by the host to name his own personal Mount Rushmore of duos, Sanders noted Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, and Chris Olave and Derek Carr, before ending it with “whoever is going to be the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens.”

If this is not the quarterback envisioning himself as a Steeler, then we don’t know what is.

As for Shedeur Sanders’ YouTube achievement, he deserves praise because not many athletes, let alone college QBs, have built a personal media brand this impressively. In many ways, the award is proof that Sanders knows how to connect, engage, and build a fan base that stretches far beyond Boulder.