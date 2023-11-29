“I am Sick”: Bradley Cooper Had no Hesitation in Choosing Eagles’ Super Bowl Victory Over a Best Actor Oscar Win for Himself

Hollywood superstar Bradley Cooper has his priorities straight. Known for his mesmerizing roles and critical acclaim, recently appeared on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show to promote his new film, “Maestro.” But there was something more interesting that came out of the interview.

Advertisement

Bradley, at the age of 48, has had a really successful career. He has won nine Oscar nominations. He has worked in incredible movies like ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy.’ But his latest movie with Carey Mulligan ‘ Maestro’ is the current talk of the town.

While discussing his film, Howard asked him a question that made the conversation interesting. Stern asked Cooper to choose between a personal Oscar win and a Super Bowl victory for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0NAMAOPQMr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He asked, “Here’s the big question, and I really want you to answer this in a serious manner. You win the Oscar not only for best director but also for best actor, and Carey Mulligan wins best actress, or will the Eagles have the Super Bowl victory?” Without a beat of hesitation, Cooper chose the Eagles. He said, “Eagles Super Bowl victory.”

Howard shocked enough by his answer, reconfirmed, “What, What what??” to which Cooper laughingly answered, “Yes Eagles, I know I’m sick.” This choice of Bradley highlighted his loyalty to his home team. He’s often seen at Lincoln Financial Field, cheering for the Eagles alongside team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Bradley Cooper’s Passion For The Eagles

Interestingly, this love for the Eagles isn’t a standalone passion in Cooper’s life. It traces back to his family roots. In a 2019 interview with Eagles Unscripted, Cooper opened up about his family’s Eagles enthusiasm. Despite their collective love, Cooper’s father had reservations about taking his children to the stadium.

He came from an era where attending events was a formal affair, and bringing children, especially in a bow tie, amidst the rowdy, beer-spilling crowd was not his idea of a family outing. So, the Coopers preferred the comfort of their home for game days.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1729236150077034981?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Cooper’s choice on Stern’s show wasn’t just about football versus film. It was a heartfelt nod to his upbringing and to the memories shared with family over football games. It was a tribute to the team that provided a backdrop to his Philadelphia roots. Bradley Cooper’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show was more than just a movie promotion. It was a glimpse into the actor’s heart, revealing his unshakable love for the Philadelphia Eagles