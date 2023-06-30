Tom Brady’s Girlfriend: Kelly Clarkson Shoots Down Brady Dating Offer on Howard Stern’s Show

Ever since Tom Brady’s high-profile divorce from Gisele Bundchen, speculations about his romantic life have been running rampant. Numerous rumors have linked the NFL superstar with various celebrities, but none of them have proven to be true. Recently, talk show host Howard Stern added fuel to the fire when he asked Kelly Clarkson some risqué questions on his show, potentially starting a fresh round of speculation.

Brady’s split from Bundchen last October created a media frenzy, with fans and pundits questioning his relationship status. One popular rumor involved Brady being romantically linked to model Veronika Rajek, who has shown admiration for the quarterback and his game. However, a report by PageSix indicate that Brady is exploring new dating possibilities, with sources claiming that he is “dating around” and actively socializing.

Amidst the ongoing rumors, singer Kelly Clarkson joined the conversation during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Stern playfully offered Clarkson the chance to date the recently divorced Tom Brady, but she politely declined.

Howard Stern’s matchmaking attempt falls flat

During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Kelly Clarkson found herself in an unexpected situation when Stern jokingly offered her the opportunity to date former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Stern, playing matchmaker, thought it would be interesting to pair up the two stars – Clarkson, who went through the “trauma of divorce” herself, and Brady, who recently split from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Clarkson politely declined Stern’s proposition, expressing her confidence as a woman but also acknowledging the weight of following in Bundchen’s footsteps. She said, “I have a lot of confidence. I’m a very confident woman. [But] I don’t think I’d like to follow Gisele Bundchen… How do you not think about that when you’re making out with him?”

The singer made it pretty evident that she’s not looking for an active dating life at the moment. Kelly mentioned that she feels a bit exhausted by the idea of dating at this point in her life. She states, “It just seems, like, exhausting. I would ask someone out. I think I’m over the trauma [of my divorce], I just really enjoy me right now.”

During the interview, Clarkson also opened up about the difficulties of divorce. “Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well. I was crying so hard, even before separating”. The renowned singer is currently focused on healing, personal growth, and embracing her own journey.

Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen divorce saga

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce in October 2022 marked the end of a 13-year marriage. Ever since their divorce, fans of the duo have wondered about the reasons behind their divorce and what led to the dissolution of their union.

During the whole divorce saga, various reports emerged suggesting tension and unrest between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. These unrests particularly revolved around Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL. Reportedly, Gisele was unhappy with Tom’s abrupt return to the sport, which strained their relationship. However, it was later revealed that Tom’s career had nothing to do with their separation.

Despite the challenges, Tom and Gisele share joint custody of their children. Gisele also perfectly fulfills the ‘bonus-mother’ role to Tom’s son from ex-Bridget Moynahan, John “Jack” Edward. As the two stars navigate through this challenging period, the focus now turns to their future paths and how they will move forward individually and as co-parents to their children.