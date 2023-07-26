Tom Brady is Reportedly Dating Kanye West’s Ex Flame, But Its Not Kim Kardashian

The love life of NFL legend Tom Brady continues to be a topic of fascination, even more so after his public divorce from Gisele Bundchen. This time, the NFL legend seems to have set his sights on an ex-flame of rapper Kanye West. Although, it’s not Kim Kardashian, who you might expect. The person in question is Irina Shayk, the stunning model who once had a casual relationship with West in 2021. Irina has now been reportedly spotted spending time with Brady, and the details of their rendezvous are raising eyebrows.

Irina Shayk is no stranger to high-profile romances. In the past, she has been linked to celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bradley Cooper, and Kanye West. However, her latest outing with Tom Brady has set the gossip mills in motion. TMZ was quick to capture the pair enjoying a romantic weekend together in Los Angeles.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s Building Romance

According to Page Six reports, the initial spark between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk occurred at an A-list wedding in May. The supermodel was reportedly seen flirting and “throwing herself” at the NFL star. Page Six revealed that Irina seemed to be very interested in Tom and even followed him around throughout the weekend of the wedding. However, Shayk’s representative has denied these claims, labeling them as “totally malicious and fictional”.

Their weekend rendezvous, as reported by TMZ, began with Tom picking up Irina from Hotel Bel-Air. The highlight of the weekend was a heartwarming moment captured by paparazzi – while the rumored couple stopped at a traffic light. Tom was photographed sitting alongside Irina. The moment was detailed as the confirmation of love brewing between Irina and Tom.

The recent photographs and encounters have fueled speculations about a potential romantic connection between the NFL legend and the renowned supermodel. Fans and media are waiting to see how this developing relationship unfolds, with twists popping up from their exes, just as in Brady’s case.

The Russian Supermodel Has Had a Few High Profile Partners

Irina Shayk doesn’t do small-time dating or so does her history of high-profile relationships say. Her previous interactions boast notable figures from sports, entertainment, and art. Her five-year romance with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines as the couple displayed their affection publicly. Following her split from Cristiano, Shayk embarked on a relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper. She also shares a daughter with him. Their split became official in 2019, but are reportedly on good terms.

More recently, rumors surfaced about Irina’s connection with Kanye West. Apparently, the two were spotted together on a vacation. The timing of their alleged romance, during Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, garnered much interest from social media. However, as per PEOPLE, their romance was short lived, as the two stars soon parted ways.

Irina and her love life has been under constant scrutiny due to her fame and the high-profile nature of her partners. Moreover, with Tom Brady now in the picture, it won’t be a surprise if Shayk’s love life rule the headlines for quite some time.