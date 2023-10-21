Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s Sparkling Romance Reportedly Comes To An End After Just Months Of Being Together 

For some, the union of the football GOAT and Victoria’s model seemed like a match made in heaven! NFL Legend Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s whirlwind romance had been in the media spotlight for months. It sparked after getting spotted together for the first time at Brady’s house back in July. And many believed that TB12 had started a new chapter in his love life. After all, it marked almost a year since his ‘ugly public divorce’ from Gisele Bündchen.

Advertisement

But it seems like the romance came crashing down after TMZ revealed that their love had “fizzled out”. According to a report by TMZ, a source stated that the romance between the two celebrities ended after the two were seen hanging out in different cities.

Did Tom Brady Part Ways With Irina?

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk recently ended their brief romance. “They have eventually “fizzled out” after some time together, with no drama or scandal,” according to insider sources cited by TMZ. The couple’s split appears to have been drama-free­, with their relationship gradually losing its spark over time­. It seems that ‘distance’ might have been the main antagonist, as even now, Tom is in Miami, while Irina is in New York. After all, they hadn’t been seen together for quite some time.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1715641197157364041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Their brief fling started taking off in July and August when Irina spent a night at Brady’s residence in LA. Later, the two were spotted in his car engaging in some PDA. Later, the duo was spotted coming out of a London hotel, mere minutes apart. However, many thought Shayk threw himself at the NFL star.

Moreover, speculations spread like wildfire over a potential reunion between Irina and her e­x, Bradley Cooper, after she shared a picture of him on social media last month. However, some sources clarified that Irina and Tom remained in a relationship.

But the ‘potential rekindle’ rumors many thought had some base to them as Irina and Cooper have a child together. And they still have maintained a healthy friendship while raising their daughter. However, this can be a result of last-month speculations per Page Six that Brady and Shayk are “not-exclusive”. Apparently, TB12 is still “playing the field” after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The Bradley-Shayk ‘Italy’ Romance: Was Something Brewing?

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, former partners and parents to their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, were spotted vacationing together in Italy. Despite their split, they appeared amicable and affectionate during their trip. It included the ex-couple’s boat ride together. Later, Cooper, 48, assisted Shayk, 37, on and off the boat, carrying her purse and even placing his arm around her chair at a restaurant. This reunion occurred while Cooper was in Venice to review the vision and sound of his new film, “Maestro”. After all, he would be absent from its premiere due to an ongoing writer’s strike.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PageSix/status/1696220702062342162?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shayk shared moments from their European getaway on Instagram, captioning one post with “ROCKY SUMMER.” In one photo, she posed topless on rocky terrain, while Cooper also appeared shirtless in another image taken after a kayak ride. Their reunion sparked reconciliation rumors after a summer trip together in 2022 and subsequent public outings. Cooper has reportedly maintained a “wait-and-see attitude” regarding her romance with Brady.