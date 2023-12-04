“I Appreciate the Times We’ve Shared”: Deion Sanders Responds to Tracey Edmonds Announcing Split on Instagram After 12 Years Together

Tracey Edmonds has officially announced the end of her long-time relationship with Deion Sanders. The couple confirmed the breakup through an Instagram post. Tracey announced their separation soon after the college football season ended for Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Advertisement

Tracey expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her and Deion Sanders in a heartfelt post. The couple decided to transition from a romantic relationship to being friends. They voiced that they made the choice with love, utmost respect, and appreciation for the 12 years they spent together. Tracey requested prayers for their journey ahead, noting:

“We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS,” followed by, “Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0aYCq7rnMo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Tracey Edmonds boasts over 25 years of experience as a film and TV producer. She serves as the CEO of her production company, ‘Edmonds Entertainment Group’. Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds crossed paths in 2012 at a movie premiere party for a film she produced. Although their initial conversation was brief, Sanders was captivated and had a friend take Edmonds’ business card that night.

A few months later, Deion Sanders contacted Edmonds to discuss his vision for a reality series. Initially, Tracey intended to produce ‘Deion’s Family Playbook,’ but the two gradually built a strong connection, leading to them eventually dating.

Deion Sanders Responds to Tracey Edmonds’ Declaration of Break-Up

Coach Prime expressed love and gratitude in response to Tracey’s post on Instagram. He acknowledged her as a true blessing and appreciated the shared times together. Coach Prime described Tracey as an amazing woman and a tremendous mother, wishing her all the luck in her future endeavors.

“Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me.” Deion added, “God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1731600498879516996?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As news of Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders’ relationship ending circulated, numerous well-wishers, including luxury realtor Lisa Leslie, talk show hosts Claudia Jordan, Mike Hill, Jason Lee, Shaunie Henderson, TV personality Porsha Guobadia, Ro Parrish, singer E. Dewey Smith, Jr., TV writer Bentley Kyle Evans, Emmy Award winner Loni Love, and singer Coppe Cantrell, expressed their support and best regards. Their messages conveyed strength and love during this challenging time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1731618928340906045?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The world took notice of Tracey Edmonds and Coach Prime’s relationship when the couple officially announced their engagement in February 2019. However, despite their relationship spanning over a decade, the couple has now decided to end their journey together.