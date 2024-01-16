“The Defense is Defenseless”: Twitter Heats Up as JJ Watt’s Josh Allen ‘Slide’ Gets Misunderstood

Josh Allen’s ‘Fake Slide’ has caught the attention of the NFL world. Fans are divided if that’s a fair move or not. During the Steelers-Bills game, Josh Allen ran for a 52 yard TD. But there are questions being raised. And former DPOY JJ Watt got into it with fans on Twitter.

Advertisement

When a fan ask Watt what he thinks of the situation, here’s what he said:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1747035299245686930?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

He agrees that it is not the most ideal situation for the defensive players, but it also opens Allen to the threat of getting smoked. Which actually did end up happening later in the game. Have a look:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TonyCMKE/status/1747051510611976339?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So the fans raise doubts around the ability of defensive players to take such intricate calls in real time. With the season on the line, these calls and rules become even more polarising. The stakes are too high for the complexities of the rules. If things are open to interpretation, it will always leave room for debate. As we see happened with JJ Watt and the fans.

A Twitter user replied to JJ Watt thinking he’s in support of Josh Allen’s ‘Fake Slide’:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RbiTriples/status/1747051570787680543?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

But Watt quickly responded explaining why this was the opposite of the point he was trying to put across:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/1747052770862170391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ever since his retirement, JJ Watt has taken an active interest in social media. He has frequent interactions with the fans. But here his point got lost. Although, the issue of the fake slide became a hot trend.

Fans Have Mixed Feelings for Josh Allen

It is always fun to watch QBs running across the field for a TD. Josh Allen has had 15 in the regular season. But does he need to do everything possible to get the win? Twitter is divided. Especially when in the same game itself, Allen tried to get a penalty after being hit on a slide by Myles Jack. Here’s what the people said:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LegerDouzable/status/1747050242686562489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Joes_Picks/status/1747054323480101062?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SavageSports_/status/1747035663139058107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KerrCameron/status/1747050373515223280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And on the other hand, there were many fans who could not be more excited with the rushing TD, which did make for spectacular watching, no doubt:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/robertmays/status/1747025336976413183?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC/status/1747046727041827001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bills Mafia is overjoyed with the playoff win. But Steeler nation on the other hand will point fingers. Till now, those have been pointed outside. Since Steelers did seem to pick up a rhythm in the offense, albeit late in the game. A call here or there, and no one can say for sure which way the game would’ve gone.

Yes, the Bills dominated aspects of the game, but the Steelers too were in it till the very end. So the anger of the fans is justifiable. Especially when its win or go home playoff football.