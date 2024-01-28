Jared Goff Passing Yards Per Game vs Brock Purdy Passing Yards: Head-to-Head Record Ahead of NFC Championship Clash

The Detroit Lions’ remarkable season continues as they inch closer to their NFC Championship bout against the San Francisco 49ers. This postseason journey marks a significant moment for Jared Goff and his team after they reached the final step to the Super Bowl after a 32-year drought.

Moreover, the matchup between young quarterbacks Goff and Brock Purdy adds an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to the game on Sunday night. Both the quarterbacks showcase similar average passing yards per game this season, with Purdy at 267.5 and Goff at 269.1.

The intriguing factor between these two is that Goff, a No. 1 pick, will be facing off against Purdy, the last pick of his draft class. Notably, Purdy has never faced the Detroit Lions in his career, while Goff has struggled, losing all five of his starts against the 49ers since 2019.

Analyzing their season stats, Brock Purdy posted an impressive passer rating of 113.0, amassing 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He completed 69.4% of his passes, also contributing 144 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in 16 games with 936 snaps.

On the other hand, Jared Goff maintained a solid passer rating of 97.9, recording 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He completed 67.3% of his passes, added 21 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, and played in 17 games, with 1,175 snaps. The game is indeed going to be a competitive quarterback duel.

Jared Goff vs Brock Purdy: Can the Lions Fight Back The Odds Favoring The 49ers

After 18 weeks of regular-season football and two weeks of intense playoff action, the stage is set for the NFC Championship game. Sportsbooks favor the 49ers with a (-7) spread, and ESPN’s computer model seems to support this prediction for tomorrow night’s crucial matchup.

ESPN analytics strongly favor the San Francisco 49ers, predicting a 74.1 percent chance of victory in Sunday’s game. In contrast, the Detroit Lions are seen as the underdogs, with a 25.9 percent chance of emerging victorious.

The Lions are in red-hot form and eager to make history. They are aiming for their first-ever Super Bowl appearance with a win. On the other side, San Francisco is determined to return to the Super Bowl after their defeat to the Chiefs in 2020.

As the NFC title game approaches, the anticipation builds—whose side are you on? If we rewind back to the history between these two teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Silver Crush share a football history spanning 65 meetings since 1950. The 49ers have maintained an upper hand in their head-to-head record with a 37-28 record and one tie.

Their latest clash concluded with a 41-33 victory for the 49ers on the road in the 2021 season. While the statistics favor the 49ers for the NFC Championship, the Lions carry an extra incentive to make franchise history. A win tonight could mark their inaugural NFC championship.