“I Belong Number One”: Tyreek Hill Revisits ‘Calling Out’ Tom Brady in 2017

Tyreek Hill’s reaction to being named the No. 1 player in the NFL by his peers was nothing short of electric. When Dolphins teammate Raheem Mostert surprised him with the news and the trophy, Hill was visibly in disbelief. “You lyin’, boy,” were his first words, and he could barely contain his excitement.

Tyreek immediately reached for his phone to share the news with his mother, reminding everyone of a bold prediction he made back in his rookie year. “What I say my rookie year? Get me turned up, man!” Hill added, reminiscing about his early days with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

Even then, Hill wasn’t afraid to challenge the greats, including Tom Brady himself. The former Patriots quarterback was the player who had claimed the top spot that year when Tyreek had just entered the league. And he wasn’t at all happy with the voting. “It’s been a long time coming. I said I was gonna get this since I was a rookie. I told Tom Brady that too,” Hill remembered.

“I belong No. 1, over Tom Brady. Tom Brady, I’m calling you out,” Tyreek declared in 2017, as seen in the video.

Full video of Tyreek Hill earning the #1 spot on the NFL Too 100 as voted by his peers. We continue to witness greatness on the field Miami Dolphins fans. #GoFins courtesy of @TheFindalorian pic.twitter.com/TxaNdTUVDH — Big E (@ian693) August 3, 2024

Hill’s genuine reaction has already sparked a flurry of reactions among netizens and players alike. Even former Panthers QB Cam Newton had a few words of support.

Newton hails Tyreek’s No. 1 ranking

Newton firmly believes that no one in the league poses a greater threat than Tyreek. The former NFL QB even pointed out that Jaylen Waddle should be particularly grateful for Hill’s presence on the team.

While breaking down his reasoning on an episode of the 4th & 1 podcast, Cam explained that Hill’s exceptional skill set demands double coverage from opposing defenses.

“Understand it would be like a cover-2. You got a corner in the flats and you got a safety over the top. That’s how they would have to play. That’s how they always play Tyreek Hill,” Newton expressed.

He also argued that the opponent’s defensive focus on Hill creates opportunities for other playmakers like Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. to shine. Cam even drew a basketball analogy, comparing Hill’s effect to that of Shaquille O’Neal in the paint, who always required double-teaming.

The Dolphins’ star does elevate the entire Dolphins offense by commanding significant defensive attention. And it’s this game-changing impact that, in Newton’s eyes, justifies Hill’s top ranking.