“I called Gisele Bündchen and it ended up being the love of my life”: When Tom Brady made the call of a lifetime and found his soulmate over a blind date

Tom Brady has accomplished everything he’d ever want to in his career. Passing records, Super Bowl wins, MVPs, and best of all, his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Brady and Gisele married each other in 2009, and they’ve been going strong as a couple ever since. Brady and Gisele have both accomplished a great deal in their respective careers.

Brady, of course, is the NFL GOAT (or at least, he’s widely regarded as it), winning seven Super Bowls, more than any NFL franchise. Gisele used to rule runways all over the world, joining Victoria’s Secret in 2000 on her way to becoming the highest paid model in the world.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen met on a blind date after the call of a lifetime

Not all love stories work in the way you’d expect them to. Usually you meet someone, build up a relationship with them over the course of some time, and then start to hit it off.

Well, Brady and Gisele didn’t exactly work in that way. Brady revealed the story of how him and Gisele got together in an interview with WSJ Magazine, and it’s stories like these that sometimes make you wonder if fate really is a real thing.

Brady was asked to describe “the one phone call that changed [his] life”, and without hesitation he knew exactly what to talk about. Brady replied, “My friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’”, and the rest quite literally goes down in history.

On their first date, Brady and Gisele hit it off so well to where Gisele knew Brady was the one for her “right away.” Brady and Gisele have two kids together, Vivian (8, daughter), and Benjamin (11, son). The two also have Jack Moynahan (14, son) from Brady’s previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

