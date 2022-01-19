“I once said that Johnny Manziel would be even bigger in Cleveland than LeBron James ever was”: Skip Bayless jokes about ridiculously comparing the King to Johnny Football in one of his wildest takes

LeBron James is arguably the greatest sportsman Cleveland has ever seen. Johnny Manziel… not so much.

The Johnny Manziel era crashed and burned in Cleveland, with the Browns franchise continuing their everlasting there search for a franchise QB. But there was a time when Manziel was hailed by many as the saviour for the Browns.

Manziel won the Heisman in only his Freshman year, and was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. But after two tumultuous seasons, the Browns released him in March 2016; he posted a 2-6 record as their starter.

LeBron James on the other hand, has cemented his place amongst one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports.

LeBron James turns 37 today. If we took only his career after he turned 30, he would still be a first ballot HOF. — 26/8/8 on 52%

— 30/10/8 on 51% in playoffs

— 4th in total points

— 4th in total assists

— Led NBA in assists

— 2x Champ

— 2x Finals MVP

— 7x All-Star

— 7x All-NBA pic.twitter.com/jwKL4upw1d — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 30, 2021

Skip Bayless believed Johnny Manziel would be bigger than LeBron James.

Bayless has dealt some of the craziest takes one can hear. But he spoke about the biggest loss he has ever taken.

“What was the last debate you lost? It gives me an opportunity to address something that I’ve seen pop up on the internet here of late,” Bayless said on The Skip Bayless Show. “Me saying that Johnny Manziel is going to be even bigger in Cleveland than LeBron James ever was. I debated many people on First Take/Undisputed, on ESPN, about Johnny Manziel. You can say that that wound up being the dumbest thing I ever said. But it really wasn’t.

“You can say I lost all those debates but I really didn’t because yeah I love Johnny, so did a lot of people. I followed closely as he won the Heisman as a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M. There were a lot of people who knew Johnny very well. Stories were legendary on and off the field. … Johnny would’ve been not a good, but a great pro football player.

“… Johnny gave into wanting to party as his priority over wanting to play football. He truly prioritized partying over starring in the NFL. … LeBron was all-time great, but if Johnny had led the Browns to a Super Bowl, which he was highly capable of, trust me, bigger than LeBron.” What was the last debate Skip lost? “I once said that Johnny Manziel would be even bigger in Cleveland than LeBron James ever was…” pic.twitter.com/gxHEWaxXD5 — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) January 17, 2022

