“I Despise Someone That Will Prey on the Weak”: Shannon Sharpe Blasts Jerry Jones for Threatening Radio Show Host

After Shan Shariff from the “105.3 The Fan” network asked Jerry Jones how he felt about the offseason criticism for not addressing shortcomings in the Cowboys’ roster, Jerry became quite offended. In response, the owner even made a thinly veiled threat to the host, saying he could replace him with someone competent — something former NFL star Shannon Sharpe strongly deplored.

“That’s not your job,” Jones retorted when asked if a reason behind the team’s poor performance might be the inactive offseason and delayed contract extensions. “I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding,” he continued.

This fiery response left many listeners taken aback, including Sharpe, who didn’t hesitate to express his disappointment with how Jones preyed on the weak, knowing full well that Shan was just a radio host.

“To put a man in fear for his job,” said Sharpe. “I hate, I detest, I despise someone that would prey on the weak. And because Jerry Jones is an advantageous situation, because he has the power in this situation, he would actually say that publicly.”

The analyst further made some bold claims about Jones, whom he believes has the power to abuse his privileges and get a reporter who would ask him “favorable” questions. In response to how the situation was handled, Sharpe asserted that it’s a journalist’s duty to ask tough questions to those in control.

“That tells me a lot about a man that has power and would abuse that power to tell that man: I will get somebody in here to ask me favorable questions.”

The analyst also broke down the question initially posed to the businessman that invoked a hostile reaction. Dallas was widely accused of being lazy this offseason, avoiding new signings and delaying extensions for key players like CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Micah Parsons is still waiting for his piece of the pie.

Sharpe didn’t stop there either! He went on to argue how Jones has always sought praise when things go well for the Cowboys but often avoids accountability when the team falters. “Jerry wants all the credit when things go well, but none of the blame,” the former tight end remarked.

Sharpe views this stubborn behavior as both hypocritical and cowardly:

“Now you’re getting trounced, you’re getting run through like Sherman went through Atlanta during the Civil War, and now you won’t own up to it when they ask you about it.”

Sharpe made his disdain for the businessman’s remarks crystal clear through his blistering comments. He even went as far as to say that if the Cowboys didn’t win another game under Jones’ ownership, he’d be the “happiest man in the world.”

.@shannonsharpe didn’t hold back on Jerry Jones’ comments after Dallas’ loss to Detroit pic.twitter.com/kM8KheBWqb — First Take (@FirstTake) October 15, 2024

Amidst the hubbub surrounding their owner, the Cowboys will face a formidable challenge against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct 28.