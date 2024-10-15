“Ego Is a Helluva Drug”: Cowboys Fans Go Gaga as Jerry Jones Torches Radio Show Host

Earlier today, Jerry Jones set the internet ablaze by going off on radio host Shan from the “105.3 The Fan” network. In a rare instance, the Cowboys owner lost his cool after the host posed a question that has been on the minds of most NFL fans. Not so surprisingly, netizens went bonkers on Jerry’s outburst and reacted to it with a mix of humor and criticism.

Advertisement

Initially, Jerry seemed to be his usual self, answering each question with poise. But as soon as the host asked the guest for his opinion on the intense offseason criticism surrounding the team’s lack of spending to fill gaps in the roster—issues that continue to haunt them—Jerry’s tone changed instantly.

Jerry went on the offensive, launching into a two-and-a-half-minute uninterrupted rant defending himself. The 82-year-old did that by first discrediting the host and the setting of the interview, arguing that he wouldn’t let his decisions be judged like this on a phone call at a radio show.

He then accused the host of “smoking something” if he thought that Jerry would entertain his thought.

“What I’ll do about it? I will let us sit down and look at the decisions we’ve made over the last several years… if you think I’m interested [doing that] on a damn phone call with you over a radio and sitting here and throwing all the good out with the dishwater, you have got to be smoking something.”

Unfortunately for the 105.3 crew, this was just the tip of the iceberg as Jones went on to question their credibility and asserted that if they were the so-called “geniuses” they pretended to be, it would be them making the decisions for the team. The rant eventually ended at the peak of Jerry’s anger, with him threatening the host that he would never appear on the show again.

“Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and [make me say] I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job,” thundered Jerry. “I’ll get another… I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions.”

Fans were naturally stunned by the outburst and had only one phrase to describe the behavior — ego trip.

Fans really going off at Jerry for his outburst at 105.3 lol pic.twitter.com/OU2wdXM5f4 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 15, 2024

The majority made the most of the situation by reacting to it as if this their daily dose of NFL drama:

Damn. Jerry really Hulked out lol. pic.twitter.com/DcoTkzGBiW — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 15, 2024

Amidst the trolling, one longtime Cowboys fan expressed caution and curiosity at Jerry’s mental state. The netizen noted that he hasn’t seen the Dallas owner lose his cool like he did today and wondered the reason behind it.

Is it age or Jerry was really affected by the Lions game? pic.twitter.com/Ab3anOgdcP — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 15, 2024

The highlight of the fans’ reactions was the compliment directed at the hosts for not shying away from asking the right questions. In the age of paid PR, Shan & Co.’s courage was truly refreshing.

That said, seeing Jerry angry like this was shocking. After a rout at home, it’s natural for any owner to be heated. But discrediting the host was a line that was crossed.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops. But knowing Jerry, we will already be on to the next controversy in a matter of weeks.