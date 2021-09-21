“I do go up to Tom Brady, because I know he watches like 40 hours of film a week”: Rob Gronkowski shamelessly reveals he never studies for games to Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on MNF broadcast

Rob Gronkowski is undoubtedly one of the greatest tight ends to ever play, but all his studying comes from his quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronk and Brady are off to a phenomenal start this season as Brady’s currently on pace to throw for 77 touchdowns while Gronk has had two consecutive two-touchdown games to start the year.

However, Gronk isn’t interested in watching film before games. All he knows is that he needs to catch the ball, run people over, and score.

Rob Gronkowski catches his league-leading 4th TD of the year 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJwBIHQQQE — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 19, 2021

Rob Gronkowski Admits He Never Watches Film, Riding The Coattails Of Tom Brady, To Peyton Manning And Eli Manning

Gronk’s combination of size, speed, and skill is something that hasn’t ever been seen before at the tight end position. It’s what has made him such a game-wrecker.

In his prime, there were serious conversations about whether Gronkowski could be the greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL (some of those conversations still exist). After a down year last season, Gronk looks to be back to his usual ways, scoring touchdowns and spiking the ball.

In two games, he’s caught 12 passes for 129 yards and four touchdowns. While there a lot of ways to credit Gronk for being such a great tight end, watching film is certainly not one of them.

On the MNF broadcast, Gronk joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on the highly entertaining ‘Manningcast’ to divulge the secrets of his success:

“No, I don’t. I just run by guys.” —Gronk on if he watches film 😅 📺: MNF w/ Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Nw7KSFBWi2 — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2021

Well, when you’re 6’6″ and 265 pounds, running past guys sounds like a much better strategy than watching film, and so far, it loosk like that strategy has worked brilliantly for Gronk.

