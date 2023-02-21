“I Don’t Care”: Karl Malone’s Frustrated Response to Constant Questioning About Impregnating Demetress Bell’s Minor Mother Goes Viral

Karl Malone was in attendance for the Louisiana Tech vs. University of Louisiana at Lafayette basketball game on Dec. 14 4e9a6023

Karl Malone was a beast on the NBA court, but he was a very controversial player given the kind of actions he performed off the NBA court, in his everyday life.

The Jazz legend ranks third all-time in the NBA scoring leaderboard, and he was part of the dominant team with John Stockton that made it to back-to-back Finals in the late 1990s.

Of course, they had the unfortunate luck of running into the Michael Jordan-led Bulls on both occasions, so they couldn’t pull off the ultimate goal.

However, Malone goes down as a Hall of Famer, despite the fact that he couldn’t win a ring. If it wasn’t for Jordan, there’s a great chance that he could have finished with two rings.

In the end, though, Malone did face many scandals, revolving around teen pregnancies, harassment, r*pe, and more. One story revolves around him impregnating a 13-year-old, resulting in the birth of an NFL player. However, Malone is now tired and frustrated by these questions.

Karl Malone is Demetrees Bell’s dad: http://t.co/gpYWQEeh — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) February 13, 2013

Karl Malone is fed up with questions over Demetress Bell

Back when Malone was a 20-year-old college student at Louisiana Tech, he met and impregnated then-13-year-old Gloria Bell. She gave birth to future NFL player Demetress Bell.

The Bell family didn’t press charges on Malone at the time because he was a “neighborhood kid.” However, Malone refused to pay child support, and he eventually received a lawsuit for his actions.

The two sides reached a settlement where Malone was able to avoid publicly acknowledging that he was Demetress’ father. Malone was recently interviewed by the Salt Lake Tribune where he gave his thoughts on how he felt about how society viewed his actions.

“As players, we hear what’s written about us or said about us,” he did admit. However, that was the furthest he would go toward giving details about the entire ordeal. He appeared frustrated and fed up with all the questions he was facing.

“I’m not discussing any of that backlash. I don’t care,” he answered with a defiant tone. “That’s my life, that’s my personal life, and I’ll deal with that like I’ve had to deal with everything. So, whatever.”

Malone believes that he’s “human,” and that he shouldn’t be judged on the basis of what he’s done in the past. Ultimately, the entire situation was absolutely disturbing when it broke out, and while Malone’s past may not define him anymore, it doesn’t take away from the severity of what he did.

The kicker is that the son Demetrees Bell wanted him to be in his life and Karl Malone was like “nah, I’m good”. pic.twitter.com/orGtkrB03R — Haylow (@Haylow) February 20, 2023

