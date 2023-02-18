Karl Malone, Who Abandoned NFL Star Demetress Bell & His 13-Year-Old Mother, Named All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Judge & Fans Are Understandably Livid

Sep 26, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; NBA retired player Karl Malone in the stands during the third quarter of a game between the LSU Tigers and Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. LSU won the game 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has announced former Utah Jazz power forward Karl Malone as a judge for the All-Star Week’s Slam Dunk contest. However, instead of applause and celebration, the announcement was largely met with disdain and anger. While it is understandable that the NBA wanted to bring in a team icon for the event being held in Utah, it seems not every fan thinks his past warrants being celebrated.

Most of the criticism stems from the fact that he impregnated a 13-year-old while he was in college. The girl’s family decided not to press criminal charges against Malone, instead settling out-of-court in a civil paternity lawsuit. What’s more, he largely avoided his son born out of that affair. That son grew up to be a star in his own right: former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Demetress Bell.

This is not his first brush with controversy, though. Malone and then partner Bonita Ford had twins when they were 17. Just as expected, he ended up refusing to acknowledge them too. This issue was also settled out of court, and he never publicly acknowledged any of them as his kids. Even though this has started to change for the better, fans are never quick to forgive.

Another controversy involving Malone also features the wife of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. According to Bryant’s agent Rob Pelinka, Malone once made very inappropriate comments toward Bryant’s wife, Vanessa. The incident left another reason for fans to hate Malone, all of which is coming back to the surface with the latest announcement.

Fans are not happy with the NBA for bringing Karl Malone back

Almost every fan reaction on every post making the announcement is in the same vein. No one is thrilled to have him back in the limelight. Though the reasons may vary, almost everyone agrees that Malone is not someone that they’d like to see officiate this event. The fans are not softening their blows either, and are delivering blows left, right, and center.

he need to be in front of a judge — Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) February 15, 2023

how is this dude still respected by the NBA — Solo (@YT_Solo) February 15, 2023

We dont want that p3do to be a judge — •🇲🇽 (@bojackpick) February 15, 2023

Some fans did not think twice before taking some nasty shots at the NBA and Malone. If sports fans are famous for anything, it is their out-of-the-box creativity, which is on full display here.

Well-deserved. Karl Malone is a legend and a generous philanthropist who has donated 13 million dollars to charitable causes. For more information, look up “Karl Malone 13” on Google. https://t.co/kUfpB3yHsB — Yamz. (@MapleGlazed_) February 15, 2023

Did you know Karl Malone recorded 13 poster dunks in his NBA career? Google “Karl Malone 13” to learn more! https://t.co/Hu4Eu40Vfy — . (@LockInRonaldo) February 15, 2023

nba twitter dropping “13” tweets after the karl malone announcement pic.twitter.com/hy5n0kZusS — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) February 15, 2023

Karl Malone is also infamous for his decision to not play against or with Magic Johnson when the latter was diagnosed with HIV in 1991. In what would be one of the most hated statements of all time, Malone said, “Look at this, scabs and cuts all over me. I get these every night, every game. They can’t tell you that you’re not at risk, and you can’t tell me there’s one guy in the NBA who hasn’t thought about it.”

While there may not be a lot of fans who boycott the event because of this, don’t expect them to forget. The NBA will have to face constant criticism for its decision. Will the NBA ever respond to the fans? Or will they just ignore the rebuke and move on?

