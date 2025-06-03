“I Don’t Care What Nobody Said”: Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Grinding After Yacht Video Drama

Just when it seemed as if he was beginning to turn a corner in the eyes of the media, Stefon Diggs’ viral yacht video broke containment and set headlines for all the wrong reasons.

While the content of the video certainly caused many to question whether or not the star wide receiver is taking his opportunity with the New England Patriots seriously, the 10-year NFL veteran insists that he is putting in the work that is necessary for him to make a successful comeback in 2025. According to Diggs himself, he “doesn’t care what nobody said.”

In light of the media scrutiny, the AFC East’s newest WR1 released a series of YouTube videos showcasing his offseason workouts. While taking a breather with some of his trainers and teammates, Diggs noted that his resume should be enough to put any doubts to rest.

“I done caught real bodies, y’all don’t have real bodies. You know what a real body is? When you going CB1 vs WR1, those are bodies. Not running against dudes I’ve never heard of… That’s a real body if you catch one of them. Y’all have seen that. I got more hats than anybody else, I don’t care what anyone says. I got real hats, but y’all done seen it already though… And you’re going to see it again.”

Adequately titled “Locked In,” the video primarily showcases Diggs focusing on footwork drills and route breaks. By the looks of it, the 31-year-old is as spry as ever despite being just seven months removed from the ACL tear that ended his 2024 season.

While there has been some chatter surrounding the notion that the Patriots may release him due to his extracurricular activities, it’s doubtful that those rumors will amount to anything substantial. The franchise just signed him to a three-year, $69-million contract less than three months ago.

Likewise, an impromptu departure for Diggs would also leave the team’s franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, relatively empty-handed with just a few months prior to the start of the 2025 regular season. Unless Diggs’ off-field antics go from being classified as harmless mischief to criminal activities, it’s incredibly unlikely that the team would be willing to move on from him prior to the conclusion of this upcoming season.

For all of the controversies that he has been a part of throughout his storied NFL career, partying on a boat with women and questionable substances may be one of the least problematic things that he has done in quite some time. Simply put, it isn’t enough to warrant jeopardizing both the Patriots’ season and the development of a player who is expected to be the future of their franchise.

Diggs has long been regarded as a “diva” wide receiver, meaning that New England was well aware of what they were getting themselves into when signing him. While it may have happened a bit sooner than they had expected or hoped for, the ongoing PR nightmare will likely prove to be par for the course in due time.