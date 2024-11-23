“We Were Both Crying”: Jack Harbaugh Recalls Watching the ‘Harbaugh Bowl’ With His Wife Jackie

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh were destined for the sidelines. Their father, Jack, spent more than 40 years coaching at the high school and collegiate levels. John and Jim eventually surpassed their Dad’s heights, when they made it all the way to Super Bowl XLVII a decade ago.

In a recently released SportsCenter special, dad Jack recalled his own, and his wife Jackie’s thought process when their children earned Super Bowl berths in 2013. John and Jim’s success, in their mind, was the culmination of a long, winding path that embodied the American Dream.

“We were both crying. And it wasn’t because they were going to the Super Bowl. It’s because we were having the same thought process: our parents. Both her mom and dad never finished high school. My mom and dad, both just high school. Nobody in my town, I think, went to college… for them to be there… was to realize that opportunity was provided for our family.”

John’s Ravens eventually captured Super Bowl XLVII 34-31 over Jim’s 49ers. The two brothers – the first pair of siblings to be NFL head coaches – face off for the third time on Week 12 Monday Night Football as the Ravens take on the Chargers. So far, John has the bragging rights for being the most successful Harbaugh, as he holds a 2-0 record against brother Jim.

In their other meeting on Thanksgiving in 2011, John’s team had triumphed by 16-6.

The Harbaugh Brothers reflect on their matchups

Those of us with siblings know that losing to them in anything stings. For Jim to reach the Super Bowl, only to have it yanked away by his older brother, had to hurt. Leading up to the game, he had to take a unique approach to his preparation to not get caught up in the moment. John mentioned this mentality in the special and confirmed he had to do something similar.

“[Jim] said ‘when that game starts, my brothers are going to be the guys on the sideline with me. Those will be my brothers for that game.’ And that’s the way it works… there’s time where I’ll look over, and it’s a quick millisecond like ‘wow, that’s my brother over there.’ But you’re right back into the fight.”

John said he felt “a tinge of remorse” for Jim as they met at midfield following Super Bowl XLVII. In the same vein that it hurts to lose to your sibling, it also stings to not see them accomplish their dreams, even if you are the one standing in their way.

Fortunately, Jim did get to have John’s full support in a recent title chase. When the Michigan Wolverines won the College Football Playoff in 2023, John was on the sidelines.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh surprised his brother, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, on the sideline during the National Championship game. pic.twitter.com/9LBYYBF7zW — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 9, 2024

John and Jim can’t face one another in the Super Bowl this year because of their AFC affiliations. However, Monday’s battle could function as a possible (if unlikely) conference championship preview. The Ravens are currently three-point favorites over the Chargers, per FanDuel Sportsbook.