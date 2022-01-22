“I don’t like Jim Harbaugh, I root against him all the time.”: Chris Simms slams Michigan HC and calls him a jerk amidst NFL HC job rumors

Jim Harbaugh has been making rounds around the league. But Chris Simms thinks the Michigan HC is a jerk and does not deserve a HC job.

Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a number of NFL teams in weeks past. The Michigan HC is believed to be interested in becoming the head coach by many NFL insiders.

“I believe Jim Harbaugh would be interested in an NFL job.. I know the Raiders have some interest but they haven’t engaged at all” ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/mh14QXaOV3 — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2022

But NFL analyst Chris Simms crushed the former 49ers HC for “fishing for jobs”

Chris Simms thinks Jim Harbaugh is a jerk and does not deserve an NFL HC job

NBC analyst Chris Simms shared that he doesn’t think the Jim Harbaugh market is as hot as many people believe. Simms appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and opened up about the Michigan HC.

“I think he just wants to be in the NFL,” Simms said. “He looks at the NFL and goes, ‘that maybe suits me better.’”

Simms thinks that there is no real interest from any NFL teams and all the rumours are actually just being spread by Harbaugh’s side.

“I don’t hear anything from the people I know in football — and you know I know some people — that there’s legitimate interest for Jim Harbaugh. To me, I think he’s putting this out there. He’s fishing. He would like to leave Michigan. I guess to go back to the NFL and just have that lifestyle.”

“After three years, everyone gets sick of him,” Simms continued. “He treats people not the greatest at times. He didn’t treat me good. I don’t like him, I root against him all the time. I don’t like Jim Harbaugh.” Should Jim Harbaugh leave @UMichFootball for the #Raiders? Should the #Raiders stand pat with their current staff? @CSimmsQb weighs in… #NFL For Chris’ full appearance: https://t.co/VWLJFP8TUy pic.twitter.com/vvgH5DGgUA — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 20, 2022

Host Dan Patrick asked, “Wait, what did Harbaugh do to you?” Simms responded by sharing a story about his first media interaction with Harbaugh. “Oh, he was such a jerk. One of my first interviews I ever had with Bleacher Report, he stopped the interview after my third question because I asked him about Colin Kaepernick’s contract situation. And he took off his mic and said, ‘I’m done with this and tell your dad I said hi,’ and that was it. So, from that point on, I root for Ohio State always and against Jim Harbaugh. Screw him.”

It’s still unclear whether Jim Harbaugh will get the job or not. But if he does, it should be very interesting to see if there is ever a confrontation between Harbaugh and Simms.

