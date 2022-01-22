“Tom Brady is playing at a high level, man. I’ll leave it at that.”: Byron Leftwich is not shutting down Bucs QB retirement rumours ahead of Rams playoff matchup

Tom Brady and his sudden retirement rumours are heating up. And Bucs OC is not providing any indication about the very same.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

He holds the record for passing yards (91,653), completions (8,542), touchdown passes (664), and games started (344). He has 264 career wins, the most by any QB in the history of the sport.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

However former Patriot and Brady’s friend Rob Ninkovich opened up about Brady and his future. And he believes that we might have seen the last of him.

“Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me if Tom decided to just kind of walk away and you know, do whatever he wants to do, because listen, right now he’s in bonus time. “I mean, he’s got TB12 that he has grown to being, you know, in LA and New York and Boston. And he’s got his own brand coming out in the Brady brand…”

Byron Leftwich did not shut down Tom Brady and his retirement rumours.

Brady and the Bucs will be preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. And the matchup looks to provide a hell of a game. But amidst the pressure of the playoffs, rumours of Brady’s retirement have been flying. And Bucs OC Byron Leftwich is not putting them to rest just yet.

“Tom’s playing at a high level, man. I’ll leave it at that,” Leftwich said.

Leftwich, asked if he would be surprised if Tom Brady retires after this season: “Tom’s playing at a high level, man. I’ll leave it at that.” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 20, 2022

Even at the outstanding age of 44, Brady put up MVP number this season.

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

Tom Brady in his age 44 season: – 485/719 (67%)

– 5,316 passing yards (1st in NFL)

– 43 TD passes (1st in NFL)

– 2 rushing TDs

– 12 INTs

– 102.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/ICm8ra65Nb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

So it should be interesting to see how Tom Brady’s future pans out after the Bucs season comes to an end.

Also Read: “I won’t be surprised if Tom Brady walked away after this season”: Rob Ninkovich believes this season could be his former teammate’s last one ever