Who is NFL’s Lowest Paid Quarterback in 2024? Meet Chargers’ Rookie Max Duggan

While the NFL world buzzes with speculation over who’ll nab the coveted title of highest-paid quarterback for the 2024-25 season – a distinction that seems destined for Joe Burrow’s $55 million-per-year deal, a far more intriguing question lurks in the shadows: who’s the lowest-paid signal-caller in the league?

According to Over The Cap, the lowest-paid quarterback in the NFL is none other than Max Duggan of the Los Angeles Chargers, whose modest $795,000 contract pales in comparison to Burrow’s eye-watering haul – a staggering $54,205,000 difference that puts the term ‘income inequality’ into stark perspective.

However, Duggan’s story is far more than just a footnote in the league’s financial annals. Drafted 239th overall in 2023, the young gun inked a 4-year, $3,926,224 deal with the Chargers, complete with an $86,224 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $981,556. Yet, a mid-season waiving saw him shuttling between the practice squad and the fringes of the roster.

And just as 2024 dawned, the Chargers extended an olive branch, offering Duggan a chance to resurrect his NFL dreams with that $795,000 deal. Sure, for a rookie with everything to prove, it’s an opportunity he’s undoubtedly grateful for.

After all, the Chargers must have seen something special in Duggan to entrust him with the crucial role of backing up Justin Herbert – himself the third-highest-paid QB this year at a whopping $52.5 million per year.

So as the league’s biggest names continue to rake in unprecedented fortunes, keep an eye on the lowest-paid quarterback in 2024, Max Duggan. Because in a world where money talks, sometimes it’s the ones with the least to say who end up making the loudest noise.

Max Duggan Could Learn A Lot From Brock Purdy About Being One Of The Lowest Paid Quarterbacks

The quarterbacks who defy the odds and seize unexpected opportunities are what the fans and the league love. Tom Brady and Brock Purdy’s journeys are quintessential underdog tales that capture the imagination of every football fan.

For Max Duggan, there’s no need to fret. His path may be uncharted, but blazing your trail is part of the thrill. Just look at Purdy – the guy was a virtual afterthought as the dead-last pick, but seized his moment with the 49ers and nearly grabbed a Super Bowl ring. Talk about making the most of an opportunity!

Now Duggan finds himself in a similar spot, a late-round gamble with everything to prove. However, with Jim Harbaugh’s offensive wizardry and a stout line to work behind, the stage could be set for Max’s star turn.

Purdy was just the 262nd pick yet leapfrogged over guys making 20 times his modest $934,253 salary. If Duggan can replicate that “Mr. Irrelevant to Relevant” magic, the big payday will inevitably follow.

At the end of the day, owners and fans want to back winners. Duggan just needs to focus on refining his craft and biding his time. When the chance arises, he has to utterly outperform expectations, much like Purdy captivated the league. Cinderella stories are why we love this game – whether it’s Brady, Purdy, or the next unheralded gem like Duggan poised to etch his name into legend.