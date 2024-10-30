Ben Roethlisberger Drops a Bombshell on Patrick Mahomes’ Three-Peat Aspirations

Kansas City has maintained an undefeated streak through the first seven weeks this season, igniting hopes of a three-peat in fans. What’s more impressive is that the Chiefs have accomplished the feat despite an injury-ridden receiver room and Patrick Mahomes not playing his best self. However, Ben Roethlisberger still isn’t sold on the idea of another Super Bowl win for the franchise.

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ star quarterback has been mediocre this season, with a career-low passing rating of 44.4 in Week 6. Moreover, he has more interceptions than touchdowns this season, an unprecedented ratio for the ‘Magic’ Mahomes. Discussing these stats, the former Steelers quarterback expressed his thoughts on Kansas City’s future this season. During an appearance on Channel Seven, Roethlisberger said,

“He threw a touchdown this week. I heard the stat say that was his first one in like eight nine 10 quarters which is almost mindblowing to me.”

However, Roethlisberger thinks this stat speaks volumes to the fact that the Chiefs are an impeccable team this season, and their record says as much. He also mentioned how Travis Kelce hasn’t been ‘doing much’ on the field, failing to score yards or touchdowns. Yet, the fact remains: “But they’re still winning and it’s a team that finds a way to win and that does make them scary.”

But the former NFL legend still isn’t convinced about the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl a third consecutive time. “Again, do I think they’re going to three-peat? No. But would I bet against them? No.”

The retired NFL star continues to explain why he wouldn’t want to risk his money against the Chiefs achieving a three-peat and why acquiring WR DeAndre Hopkins was a smart move.

Ben Roethlisberger calls the Chiefs “dangerous“

Criticize Mahomes all you want, but the fact remains that the Chiefs are the undisputed champions of the league in the last two seasons and are yet to be challenged this year. That’s why Roethlisberger thinks they are a “dangerous football team.”

The former quarterback pointed out that the franchise has been consistently finding ways to win, despite Mahomes not playing his usual self.

“I know it does make a lot of sense but um they’re just a team that finds ways to win games and you don’t need Patrick Mahomes to go be Superman every week to win…”

Furthermore, Roethlisberger opined that DeAndre Hopkins will only make the Chiefs’ crew stronger. Pointing out how the former Titans receiver can still play well at his age, he feels that the opponents would definitely have to keep an eye out for him.

“Oh you got to pay attention to him he’s 32 but he can still play…Red Zone big strong hands, – he’s going to draw attention…I just think they added they just they made themselves better.”

The Chiefs will face the Buccaneers on Tuesday (Nov 5) to defend their undefeated streak.