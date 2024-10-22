Chris Godwin Injury: Baker Mayfield Gets Emotional; Todd Bowles Provides Major Update

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is carted off the field against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was a painful day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They initially lost Mike Evans, and then star WR Chris Godwin was carted off the field after a gruesome leg injury. Godwin’s injury occurred just 41 seconds before the end of the matchup, as the Bucs suffered a 31-41 loss on Monday.

Advertisement

The game witnessed some emotional moments when Baker Mayfield stood near Godwin and exchanged a few words. The star quarterback also spoke at length about Godwin during the post-game press conference, expressing:

“This absolutely su*ks. Yeah, it suc*ks for our team, but Chris deserves better than that. He’s an unbelievable guy. An unbelievable teammate. Obviously, you guys have seen — he’s played extraordinarily this year. I’ve got a heavy heart right now.”

Meanwhile, defeated head coach Todd Bowles provided a major health update regarding the WR. He stated that early indications suggest a dislocated ankle. Bowles added that the injury “doesn’t look good” and noted that there is “no timetable” for the veteran’s return.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared even more disappointing news. He wrote that the dislocated ankle would end Godwin’s season and his time in Tampa. Notably, Godwin is scheduled to become a free agent next year.

Injury analyst Jeff Mueller noted that the Bucs will miss the wideout for the rest of the season and Evans for several weeks. He called the situation “absolutely brutal.”

Before leaving the field, Godwin remained a face of positivity, as he was heard saying he wanted to come back and play again. Coach Bowles also reflected on the human side of Godwin, stating:

“Chris is a hell of a player and a hell of a human being. … Our hearts are heavy.”

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, the Bucs’ WR room looks bleak. It is similar to how the 49ers, another NFL team, are grappling with injuries this season.