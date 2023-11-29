“Vet Move”: Jason Kelce Rushes to the Bathroom Before Winning it all in OT Against the Bills

Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) walks off the field after win against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce grabbed headlines for an unusual reason in the Philadelphia Eagles’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills. In a critical moment, Kelce left the field for a bathroom break, displaying his veteran instincts and commitment to the team’s success.

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a victory with a remarkable 60-yard field goal in challenging weather conditions, pushing the match into overtime. NFL Network’s James Palmer delivered the news during this intense battle, emphasizing the heightened stakes.

Jason Kelce’s crucial block paved the way for Jalen Hurts’ effortless 12-yard TD run, securing the winning touchdown. Eagles fans got a bit worried as Kelce left the Buffalo game, unsure if he’d come back, especially after giving away penalties. However, he did, and just in time too. According to reports, Kelce had to urinate so urgently that he was making false starts. The veteran Center was back in time though for the most critical part of the game: the comeback.

Kelce’s consistent impact on the Eagles’ offensive line, highlighted by such game-changing plays, underscores his enduring value. The Eagles clinched a 37-34 victory on a chilly, rainy Sunday, with Hurts sealing the win in overtime with his decisive quarterback draw.

Jason Kelce Praises Jalen Hurts’ Clutch Play in the Intense 37-34 Triumph

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showcased his flair for the dramatic in a thrilling comeback against the Buffalo Bills. Jason Kelce praised Hurts for his clutch performances, highlighting his ability to shine in crucial situations. The 37-34 triumph underscored Hurts’ knack for making pivotal plays when it matters most.

“It’s a Jalen performance. There aren’t too many guys that I’ve played with — probably nobody that I’ve played with — that’s been more clutch down the stretch. He’s been so good in crucial situations when things have to happen. That’s a trait not to take lightly. I think if you look at most of the best players, it’s a trait that they have to have.” Jason Kelce said, per the Philadelphia Eagles’ homepage.

Jason Kelce attributed the Eagles’ string of comeback victories to Hurts’ unique qualities. He praised Hurts for handling pressure and possessing intangibles that can’t be coached. He even highlighted the QB’s resilient and even-keeled nature.