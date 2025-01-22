“I Don’t Really Have a Say”: Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence on Deion Sanders Potentially Coaching the Dallas Cowboys Next Season

For better or worse, the owner, president, and general manager of America’s team, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are almost always in the news cycle. For the first time in a while, that may be a good thing, as discussions between Jones and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders have led to speculations about the current vacancy at the head coaching position in Dallas. It’s been reported that both parties are considering having a private discussion.

Jones infamously stated that the team would be going “all in” on free agency this past offseason. The result? Resigning their former RB, Ezekiel Elliot, to a one-year deal and finishing the 2024 regular season with a record of 7-10 while missing the playoffs. Jones relieved Mike McCarthy of his head coaching duties at the start of the offseason after he compiled a 49-35 record across five seasons with the team.

With his father now in the conversation as a potential candidate for the job, Shedeur Sanders, broke his silence on how he feels about the situation. On the latest episode of 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders, the future NFL QB was asked for his opinion on the matter.

“It’s a decision on him and him.” Shedeur stated. “It’s not really up to me. I don’t really have a say in anything, at all.” His self-awareness was also on full display as he noted that “I’m coming into the league. I don’t really have much of a say… I’m just thankful for whatever situation comes.”

Knowing that both scouts and potential future employers would be watching, Sanders simply defaulted to reminding people that he is prepared to enter the league and that he is “…the most calculated risk that you could ever take.”

But the important question is whether Deion will leave Colorado to become the Cowboys head coach.

Cowboys odds for the next head coach

While Deion Sanders signing would generate sensational media buzz for the Cowboys, there are numerous coaches ahead of him, all of whom have tangible experience in coaching at the highest level. The likes of Kellen Moore and even Brian Schottenheimer have gained a lot of traction over the last few days. Given that Dallas wants to win now, it’s unlikely that they will sign a less-experienced coach just for clicks.

As of writing, Schottenheimer is currently the favorite to land the job at -180 odds, according to DraftKings. Kellen Moore is the second most likely candidate, listed at +250 odds. Robert Saleh and Kliff Kingsbury are both ahead of Sanders, whose odds are currently listed at a whopping +650.

The Cowboys ranked 21st overall in points scored, 25 overall in yards per play, and 17th overall in total team yards despite running the fourth most offensive plays this season. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders have now emerged as a legitimate threat, while the Philadelphia Eagles own the best RB in all of football in Saquon Barkley.

Should the Cowboys hope to close the gap between them and their divisional rivals, let alone the rest of the premiere teams in the NFL, they’ll have to right this ship sooner than later. Perhaps taking a chance on a former player who has only coached Big 12 football isn’t the best move for them at this time.