“I don’t think Aaron Rodgers and Mike Vrabel are a good personality fit”: Colin Cowherd believes a move to the Tennessee Titans for the Packers QB will not work out

Aaron Rodgers time as a Green Bay Packer might have come to an end. And a move to Tennessee is on the cards. But Colin Cowherd does not believe the move will work out.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022, and Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

Aaron Rodgers’ potential last time leaving Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/Lr2CwFfoDX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

Should a move away from Green Bay become a reality, the 3-time NFL MVP is ‘open’ to joining the Tennessee Titans after purportedly buying land upon which to build a home there.

Sources: Aaron Rodgers has purchased land and is in the process of building a home in the Nashville-suburb of Franklin (Williamson Co.) Also, source says Rodgers is “open” joining the Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB. pic.twitter.com/fEwiL1sthA — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) February 2, 2022

Colin Cowherd does not think Aaron Rodgers and Mike Vrabel will work

FS1’s Colin Cowherd thinks a Rodgers-Mike Vrabel pairing would be a disaster.

“I don’t think Aaron Rodgers and Mike Vrabel are a good personality fit,” Cowherd said. “Mike Vrabel is noble as s—t, has no interest in drama, high maintenance, neediness. It’s just not who he is. It’s one of the reasons I love Vrabel.

“We gotta be honest about Aaron. He comes with a lot. There’s a lot to unpack annually.”

“I don’t think Aaron Rodgers and Mike Vrabel are a good personality fit.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/25x3MrET0c — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 5, 2022



Ryan Tannehill had a great regular season for the Titans. He led the team to the No.1 seed in the AFC despite losing the best RB in the league, Derrick Henry, midway through the season.

But after another playoff loss, the team seems to have hit their ceiling as a unit under Tannehill. So a move for possible back-to-back MVP makes sense on paper. It will be interesting to see how the future pans out.

Also Read: “Peyton Manning never had to leave the Colts, he was forced”: Eli Manning believes Aaron Rodgers should share the same loyalty he and his brother did across their careers