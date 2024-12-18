“I Don’t Think He’s Gonna Miss a Game”: Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless Discuss Patrick Mahomes’ Ankle Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited his team’s Week 15 victory over the Cleveland Browns with a concerning ankle injury. The three-time Super Bowl champion has dealt with ankle ailments throughout his career. Many NFL analysts believe the Chiefs should rest Mahomes for the playoffs rather than have him play the final three weeks of the season. But some don’t think Mahomes will sit.

Lil Wayne may not be your typical sports analyst, but he’s never shy about sharing his opinion. He told his good friend Skip Bayless that he expects Mahomes to continue playing through his injury.

“[Patrick Mahomes] got hurt, but he also said that he could [have] come back in the game if it was different circumstances… I don’t think he’s gonna miss a game.”

Mahomes has sat out just twice due to injury (Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2019 season) in his professional career. He does everything in his power to ensure he’s able to suit up each week. And so far, Wayne’s projection looks to be accurate.

Patrick Mahomes practiced fully on Tuesday

Kansas City’s first practice report of Week 16 came out earlier today. This gave fans the first glimpse into the organization’s plans for Mahomes in a short week. So far, Chiefs Kingdom can breathe a sigh of relief. Mahomes was listed as a full participant on the team’s Tuesday report.

Things could change throughout the week, but this is good for Mahomes’ chances of battling the Houston Texans (9-5). Following Sunday’s game, the two-time MVP said he intended on playing if doing so wouldn’t hinder Kansas City’s odds of winning.

“The reason you play this game is to push to play. I’ll get to work in practice and try to push it to see where I can get to, but at the end of the day, I’m not going to put our team in a bad position. If I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I’ll play and if I don’t feel like that’s the best-case scenario, I’ll let guys like Carson (Wentz) play.”

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, may be the most qualified backup Mahomes has ever had. If he stays within Andy Reid’s system and avoids backbreaking turnovers, the Chiefs can win with him at the helm. Whether he’ll actually be needed against the Texans, though, remains to be seen.