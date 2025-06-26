“I Don’t Think It’s a Coincidence”: Saquon Barkley Says Becoming a Christian Led to His Best NFL Season

Saquon Barkley had a tremendous campaign in the league last year. He became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2000 yards in a season, and threatened to break the single-season record as well. He also capped off the stellar season with an Offensive Player of the Year nod and a Lombardi Trophy. In reflection, Barkley credits his newfound faith for the blessing of a year.

Advertisement

Before Saquon arrived in Philadelphia, there were a ton of “What ifs” attached to his name. After spending six seasons with the New York Giants, where he battled injuries and dealt with an incompetent front office, Barkley only made the playoffs once and played in just two games. But we all knew, just by watching, that he was destined for greater things.

That’s why nobody was surprised when Saquon had an excellent season with the Eagles. It felt like it was a long time coming. All it took was a good team with a competent front office to help him achieve ultimate success. Coincidentally, right before the season, Saquon became a Christian. It’s a coincidence that when he thinks back on it, the star RB views it as destiny.

“I just became a Christian not too long ago… I feel like, for me, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the best year I had in my career, I found my faith. It gives me some clarity in life,” Barkley shared via Grant Horvat’s YouTube Channel.

Maybe it was his finding of Christianity that led to the memorable season. But any reasonable NFL fan would point to how porous the Giants’ offensive line is compared to the Eagles. That probably played the biggest part in the stats.

POWERFUL: #Eagles star RB Saquon Barkley says that he recently became a Christian and it’s changed his life. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the best year I had in my career, I found my faith. It gives me clarity in life.” ( Grant Horvat)pic.twitter.com/FOFXH84CsL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 26, 2025

In the comments under the post on Twitter, fans professed similar thoughts as to why Saquon had such a stellar season. “Maybe the Eagles o-line better than the Giants o-line…. just a thought.. but hey maybe it was Jesus,” one pointed out.

“Eagles OLine > Christianity,” another suggested.

Maybe the Eagles o-line better than the Giants o-line…. just a thought..but hey maybe it was Jesus — nothingtoseehere (@rodzilla9) June 26, 2025

Yet, some fans were genuinely happy to see that Barkley has found his faith.

“Barkley is the best,” a user wrote.

“Praise Jesus! Praise the Lord! I’m a huge Giants fan. This makes me so happy. I am so proud of Saquon, he is truly one of the best to ever lace them up! But the fact that he found faith is better than anything he could ever do on the gridiron! We miss him but may he have success,” a Giants fan commented.

All in all, it was a nice mixture of funny jokes and others being proud of Saquon for becoming a Christian. But Giants fans are also probably wishing he had found that faith sooner and had a great season with them.

Instead, it happened immediately after Barkley left their team and went to an in-division rival, where he experienced instant success. It doesn’t get much painful than that if you’re a New Yorker. But for Philly fans, they hope Saquon continues to pray and find more power to produce another legendary season so that they can go back-to-back.