“I Miss Chubby Tua”: Jaylen Waddle Reveals His Thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s Insane Weight Change

It’s the QB slimming season in the NFL. First Lamar Jackson came back 20 pounds lighter and now Tua Tagovailoa has shed a considerable amount of body weight. The Dolphins QB has toned down and looks unrecognizable. However, his teammate and WR Jaylen Waddle isn’t fond of his QBs new look.

Advertisement

Waddle recently spoke with the media for the first time after signing a new lucrative contract. During this interaction, he was asked about Tua’s new look. He stated that he misses his QB’s previous chunky and plump look. He didn’t like Tagavialoa’s new appearance and was hesitant to relay that sentiment to the Dolphin’s shot-caller.

Waddle jokingly asked Tua to increase his diet though he still loves seeing Tua feeling good and is looking forward to seeing him throw again. He stated,

“I told him I missed chubby Tua, man. I ain’t gonna lie I didn’t like it when I saw him. I tell him straight up to eat some more, man. I’m loving it though. He’s looking good, and feeling good. Got to throw with him a lot this offseason so he’s looking good.”

In addition to his new look and weight loss, Tua has made noticeable changes in his throwing techniques. In 2022 and 2023, he was rotating his hip after he had already initiated the process of throwing the ball.

The new videos and clips show that hip is already in place before he’s even done with the windup, and before the ball is released. It means he is already able to transfer weight at a much faster pace than before, according to Chris Kouffman.

From being considered injury-prone to going an entire season without injuries, Tua has come a long way, and coach Mike McDaniels believes it’s his QB’s time.

Mike McDaniels Reveals Why Tua Tagovailoa Lost So Much Weight

During the recent presser, McDaniels stated that he believes Tua’s weight transformation comes as a result of self-introspection and personal growth which every professional goes through. Even the smallest changes can bring about a change in outlook and still you with confidence, according to the HC.

Mike asserted that the former Bama QB is trying to chase the best version of himself, so he is trying to do things differently. He stated,

“When your standard is that same as worse, and you’re trying to chase the best version of yourself, you find different things. Tua is just trying to find another level of his game and another level of being professional. He is seeing ways he could maintain his strength but create some more flexibility and power. It was an opportunity to get better in his mind. I think it’s just him maturing as a professional.”

As per Dolphins Wire, McDaniels previously pointed out that the last off-season focused on strength and not weight loss. Results were visible in Tua’s game. He gained strength and was able to play all 17 games. However, this time, he felt that he could still have the same strength even if he reshaped his body. He could be more agile with his feet.

Whether this weight loss will help him at making plays is something to keep an eye on. Despite outperforming and outscoring every offense in the league, they couldn’t do the same during the playoffs or any opponent with an above .500 record. The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since the year 2000. Let’s see if Tua Tagovailoa’s new avatar will change this depressing picture.