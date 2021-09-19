“It’s Different Now That Tom Brady Left, But Bill Belichick Is Still There”: Zach Wilson Shows Respect for Mac Jones and the Patriots Ahead of Week 2 Rivalry Game

Two of the most promising rookie QBs, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, will play each other for the first time today, in what promises to be the beginning of a great NFL rivalry.

So far, both Jones and Wilson have had wildly different NFL experiences. While Jones walked into a Patriots franchise led by an 8-time Super Bowl champion, Wilson was drafted by one of the historically worst organizations in football.

It was also a pretty well known fact that Wilson would be the starter week 1, but Jones actually had to wait late into the preseason before he won the job over former league MVP Cam Newton.

That being said, both rookies started their professional careers with a loss. Barring a tie, that will change this today when the Patriots travel to NJ to play the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Hopefully, we’ll see a memorable battle between the young signal-callers and get a glimpse of what’s to come in this divisional rivalry.

Zach Wilson is Full of Praise for the Patriots

“It’s super cool,” Wilson said, previewing the game against New England. “You think of the New England Patriots your whole life – my whole life – and how many Super Bowls they’ve won and how many they’ve been in.

“Obviously, the team is a little bit different now that Tom [Brady is] not there, but Bill Belichick’s still there and that dude’s one of the best coaches around. It’s tough. He does a good job. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

“I’m excited for it,” he continued. “I think it’s gonna be a great challenge for me. Tons of great learning, I’m sure. Also just, these guys are in our division so we’re going to be playing them a lot.”

In the buildup to the game, there has been a lot of talk about Belichick’s record against rookie QBs. The Pats HC is currently 21-6 against rookie passers, but all 6 losses have come on the road so it could be a could sign for the Jets. Wilson admirably seems more concerned about getting rid of the goose egg in his team’s win column, though.

“A win in this league is so valuable and they’re hard to come by. I’ve already started to realize that record doesn’t matter. If a team is 0-14 or undefeated it does not matter. This is the NFL and everyone’s gonna be good. It’s a big win for us if we get there.”

