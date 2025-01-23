“I Don’t Think They Have Obstacles”: Joy Taylor Crowns Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs as an Unstoppable Force in the NFL

As dominant as Patrick Mahomes & Co. have been in recent years, cracks have started to show this season. From their lackluster offensive performances to unconvincing wins and the rise of strong contenders like the Bills, many are skeptical about Kansas City’s Super Bowl chances. But not Joy Taylor. The FS1 analyst firmly believes the Chiefs are destined for a third straight Super Bowl, claiming their path to victory is all but guaranteed.

In the latest episode of Speak!, analyst Joy ruffled a few feathers by boldly claiming that the Chiefs’ path to the Super Bowl has ‘no obstacles’ and should be a cakewalk. She backed this claim with five key metrics: injuries, pedigree, tenacity, form, and defense. From an injury perspective, the FS1 analyst highlighted that the Chiefs have all their key players fit.

As far as tenacity is concerned, time and time again, the Chiefs have proved it by winning games with the lowest of margins. The less said about the Chiefs’ pedigree, the better, considering they are on the verge of a three-peat.

“What is the Chiefs’ biggest obstacle? I don’t think they have any obstacles. They’re not dealing with injuries. They know how to be prepared. They know how to win close games. They have a great defense. Their stars are playing like stars in the biggest moments…”

However, it’s the areas of defense and form where Taylor’s take gets contentious. While the Chiefs have barely any losses to show, their key players like Patrick Mahomes and Kelce haven’t produced their usual numbers this season. Defensively, it’s Joe Thuney acting as the bandaid despite playing out of position. As good as he has been so far, Spags and the Chiefs will be on thin ice should Thuney have a bad day.

But what about the Bills? What about the fact that Josh Allen is in the form of his life and already beat the Chiefs in Week 11 of the regular season? Taylor addressed this query nonchalantly, noting that she didn’t care about regular-season wins. For Taylor, playoff results matter more, and as the stats show, Mahomes & Co. are 4-2 against the Bills in the postseason.

“And I don’t care that the Bills won during the regular season. The Bills always beat them [Chiefs] during the regular season.. but so far that hasn’t mattered; so I think the Chiefs are three-peating.”

As expected, netizens disagreed with Taylor’s take. Flocking to the comments, most football fans noted how the Chiefs have an attacking problem this season. There has not been a single game where Patrick Mahomes & Co. scored more than 30 points.

The Chiefs QB has been a shadow of himself, barely amassing 3,928 passing yards, while his peers like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow have crossed the 4,000 mark much earlier. With Patrick underperforming, fans believe the Chiefs may struggle if the Bills rack up a lot of points.

In extension to this argument, another user intriguingly noted that this will be the first time in recent memory that the Bills will be meeting an unconvincing Chiefs side. For this reason alone, the matchup becomes unpredictable for the Instagram user.

The majority, however, were in the mood for humor, as they sarcastically noted that the Chiefs won’t have any obstacles as long as they have the refs on their side.

Considering the Bills were one of the two teams to thwart the Chiefs’ juggernaut this year, undermining this psychological advantage feels like a mistake. Even if Patrick Mahomes & Co. get past the Bills, the Eagles or the Commanders bring unique challenges with them.

While Philadelphia boasts the best defense, no team has been in form quite like the Commanders lately. For these reasons alone, the Chiefs’ path to the Super Bowl won’t be the cakewalk Joy Taylor envisions.