“I Don’t Think This is a Jimmy Butler Play”: Rich Eisen Breaks Down Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

With just one playoff win in 20 years, the Cleveland Browns have remained the epitome of poverty for the better part of the last three decades. Star pass rusher, Myles Garrett, is the latest to come to grips with the fact that the Browns will likely never see the Super Bowl anytime soon.

Since signing their infamous $230 million deal with Deshaun Watson, Cleveland has been in absolute freefall. With the team now having no true identity on offense, Garrett has demanded a trade. Due to the verbiage of his request, Rish Eisen of The Rich Eisen Show, suggested that this trade request is unlike the other ones we’ve seen recently.

“The last time… an AFC North star of stars said, “I want out.” the Ravens gave Lamar what he wanted, but that was money… I don’t know that is the underpinning of this with Myles Garrett. I don’t think it is. I don’t think this is a Jimmy Butler play, where I don’t see the money coming.”

Totaling 102.5 sacks and a 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award throughout eight seasons, Eisen highlighted that there would be plenty of potential suitors who would love to roster the four-time All-Pro defensive end.

“He said it’s about winning a Super Bowl, and he wants out. I am sure there are many teams for whom this guy is a missing piece and would be happy to oblige him.”

Everyone from the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals to the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders were mentioned as potential candidates to pursue the six-time pro bowler. Suffice to say, more than enough outs to prevent this from becoming a “Jimmy Butler play” as Eisen mentioned.

The Miami Heat’s premiere forward notoriously had his request for an extension declined in January. As a result of the team’s decision, in addition to them taking their time dealing him to another franchise, Butler’s taken to disrupting the Heat at every possible turn.

Louis Riddick reacts to Myles Garrett’s trade request

Former Cleveland defender, Louis Riddick, felt that Garrett’s decision was no surprise at all. Referring to previous reports mentioning Garrett wanting to be more involved with the future direction of the team, Riddick claimed

“If you understand how much this game pours into the game… and how much he wants to win, this shouldn’t shock you at all… It was knowledge to me that he was going to sit down with management, and he wanted to know what was going on… Clearly Myles didn’t get the answers he was looking for.”

The request made by the two-time Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year marks the end of an eight-year-long partnership with the Browns, one that began on April 27th, 2017, when Cleveland selected Garrett with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.