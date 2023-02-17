Having Cheated on His Wife Shaunie, Shaquille O’Neal Had a Unique Take on Tom Brady’s Divorce With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is undoubtedly the most successful quarterback to ever grace the league. When he was first drafted by the New England patriots in the year 2000, not many thought that a harmless looking backup will one day go on to become the greatest of all time.

However, defying all expectations, not only Tom played a massive role in completely changing the fortunes of the New England-based franchise, but also ended up winning more championships than any single franchise in the history of the competition.

When someone is so incredibly talented and obsessed with winning championships, family life can take a back seat which might have happened in Tom’s case as well. Last year, after 22 great seasons and 7 Super Bowl wins, Tom announced his retirement and everyone felt like he made the call to focus more on his personal life.

In fact, Brady was also seen vacationing with his kids and Gisele Bundchen after the 2021 season came to an end. However, unexpectedly, Tom announced his un-retirement just weeks after calling it quits which baffled fans and experts.

Moreover, several reports started surfacing stating that Tom’s un-retirement might have caused a few problems in his marriage. While sources close to the couple denied football being the reason behind the couple’s marital problems, fans refused to believe this rationale. Soon after that, Tom and Gisele officially announced their separation.

Also Read: “This is the Worst Sports Take of 2023”: Nick Wright Destroys NBC’s Tom Curran for Calling Patrick Mahomes’ Comparison With Tom Brady “Utterly Disrespectful”

Shaq O’Neal’s take on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce

Different people had different opinions regarding Tom and Gisele’s separation. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, whose marriage with Shaunie O’Neal had ended after just 5 years, also commented on the Brady-Gisele separation during a podcast.

“It’s a sad moment, but if guys like us could play forever,” Shaq had claimed. “We would, but at some point, you have to give it up, and for guys like us who want to be able to look in our book and say I have a hell of a book. Like my book is okay, I got four rings,” he had added.

Commenting on the greatness of players like Tom, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and others, Shaq had stated, “But him and Jordan. Guys like Magic and Bill Russell have like unbelievable books. I’m jealous of guys like Tom and Michael, but at least I have a book.”

While the actual reason behind Tom and Gisele’s separation never actually came out in the open, Shaq on the other hand had admitted that because of his own mistakes, his marriage ended rather badly. “At one time my ex-wife Shaunie and I were happy, but I admit it, I was a guy.”

“I was a guy with too many options. Choosing to be with some of those women, well, that’s on me. In my mind, I never did it disrespectfully, but obviously I shouldn’t have done it all,” O’Neal had admitted in his memoir “Shaq Uncut: My Story.”

However, despite a super messy breakup, Shaq was eventually able to mend his relationship with Shaunie and both went on to co-parent their kids. As far as Tom and Gisele are concerned, they have also decided to co-parent their children and the fact that Gisele bought a house in Miami near to Brady’s residence, proves that both stars share a healthy relationship.

Also Read: Will Levis NFL Draft 2023: NFL GMs Can’t Decide Whether the Kentucky QB is the Next Carson Wentz or Next Josh Allen