Patrick Mahomes Eyes an Air Jordan-Like Empire, With Roots in High School Football

Patrick Mahomes has been about as successful as an NFL player can possibly be through his age-30 season. He’s a multi-time NFL MVP, a three-time Super Bowl champion, and a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Advertisement

And just as he hasn’t rested on his laurels on the field (though some would likely disagree based on his and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ performance over the last year or so), he has been aggressive and outgoing off the field. Mahomes has got his paws in many different honey jars. He has tons of endorsement deals and has invested in ownership of sports franchises, wellness companies, and burger chains.

One of his biggest ventures, however, is in the apparel space. His brand, “Gladiator,” has become one of the largest suppliers of equipment for high school football programs in the nation. Southlake Carroll High School in Northeast Texas was the latest to join Mahomes’ growing list of programs.

Here’s the announcement from Mahomes himself:

Mahomes is no doubt excited about his financial gains through this venture, but it’s also one that is close to his heart as a former high school football star in Tyler, Texas.

“Seeing this Gladiator logo … which has become part of my identity on a Whitehouse jersey, means everything to me. It’s a symbol of what we stood for when I was at Whitehouse. That mindset of giving everything you got and never backing down is something I’ve carried with me through every stage of my career. And now it is something I hope inspires the next generation of athletes across the country,” the QB said.

Mahomes’ company is providing custom gear and uniforms for 15 schools across the nation now. And this was something he predicted he would do at his induction ceremony for the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame back in May.

High schools in 8 states have adopted Mahomes’ Gladiator brand

One of the first schools to sign on with Mahomes was his own alma mater, Whitehouse High, located just southeast of his hometown of Tyler, Texas. His company stamps its logo on each uniform it provides, further extending the reach of Mahomes’ brand.

Since providing for Whitehouse High, Mahomes has added over a dozen more to his roster.

To his growing family of programs, Mahomes has also recruited Broken Arrow High in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Grayson High in Loganville, Georgia; Liberty North High in Liberty, Missouri; Cass Technical and Detroit Catholic Central in Detroit, Michigan; Northwestern Senior High and Central Senior High out of Miami, Florida; and Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Florida.

Nearly half of the schools come from California and Texas, however. Out of California, Mahomes has partnered with Inglewood High in Inglewood, Orange Lutheran in Orange, Servite High in Anaheim, and Lincoln in San Diego. In his home state of Texas, there’s his alma mater Whitehouse, as well as Longview High in Longview and the aforementioned Southlake Carroll in Southlake.

On top of all of those high school partnerships, Patrick Mahomes has also linked up with his college alma mater, Texas Tech, to sponsor the Red Raiders football and baseball programs. Dare we say, this venture could grow as big as Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan brand?